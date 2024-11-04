Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2024 13:10 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Colliers International Group Inc: Colliers named one of Forbes' World's Best Employers 2024

Second consecutive appearance highlights strong corporate culture

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2024for the second consecutive year. As the only global, full-service commercial real estate firm on the list, this prestigious accolade highlights Colliers' commitment to fostering a strong corporate culture and creating an exceptional workplace for its professionals around the world.

Forbes' World's Best Employers awards celebrate global organizations that prioritize well-being, promote inclusivity and diversity, and offer growth opportunities and work-life balance. The list is based on an independent survey of 300,000 participants from over 50 countries working for multinational companies and institutions who were asked to rate their employers on various workplace attributes.

"We are honoured to be recognized as one of the best places in the world to work," said Becky Finley, Global Chief Brand & People Officer at Colliers. "We take pride in accelerating the success of our professionals by providing an environment where they can build partnerships with colleagues, innovate and thrive. In turn, their dedication and expertise enable us to deliver outstanding service to our clients."

Colliers offers a world-class experience to its professionals through mentorship programs, training initiatives, employee resource groups, and other opportunities to connect and grow. Colliers' investments in elevating sustainability, inclusiveness, and wellbeing have resulted in receiving accolades including:

  • IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 (https://www.iaop.org/Content/19/165/5760), 2024
  • TIME World's Best Companies (https://www.colliers.com/en/news/colliers-named-to-times-worlds-best-companies-2024-list), 2024
  • Forbes Top Companies for Women (https://corporate.colliers.com/news/news-details/2023/Colliers-recognized-by-Forbes-as-one-of-the-Worlds-Top-Companies-for-Women-in-2023/default.aspx), 2023

Colliers' latest Sustainability Reportdetails the company's responsible business practices.

About Colliers
Colliers, Twitter @Colliersor LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Andrea Cheung
Senior Manager, Global Integrated Communications
andrea.cheung@colliers.com
416-324-6402


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
