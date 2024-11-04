Urano Energy Corp.: Urano Energy Announces Completion of Name Change and Appointment of Dr. Douglas Underhill to the Board of Directors

CSE: UE

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Urano Energy Corp, (CSE: UE) (OTCQB: UECXF) (the "Company" or "Urano Energy") announced today that it has changed its name from C2C Metals Corp. to Urano Energy Corp. effective today. The Company's trading symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange has changed to "UE" and trading symbol on the OTCQB Venture Market has changed to "UECXF".

The Company also announced the appointment of Dr. Douglas Underhill as a Director of the Board for Urano Energy Corp. Dr. Underhill will continue to serve as Chief Geologist for the Company.

Dr. Douglas Underhill, PhD, Director

Dr. Underhill is a consulting economic geologist with 50 years of international experience with natural resource exploration, development and analysis, including 40 years with a specific emphasis on uranium. He is an internationally recognized uranium expert, with broad based knowledge in all phases of both commercial and International Atomic Energy Agency ("IAEA") uranium programs. His specialties range from world uranium geology and resources, resource estimation, ISL technology, through preparation of NI 43-101 Technical Reports.

Dr. Underhill previously served as the Qualified Person for enCore Energy Corp., holds a PhD Geology from McMaster University (Ontario, Canada); an MBA from Colorado State System (USA); an MSc Geology from McGill University (Montreal, Canada); and a BA Geology from the University of Connecticut (USA). He has made presentations on uranium resources, production and supply-demand on five continents, and advised governments, including the USA, Australia and China, on uranium resources and production technology.

The Company also announced Dr. Richard Goldfarb, PhD, has resigned as a Director of the Company. The Company thanks Dr. Goldfarb for his valuable contributions to the Board over the past years and is pleased to announce that he has agreed to serve as a member of the Technical Advisory Committee.

William M. Sheriff, Executive Chairman said: "On behalf of the Company I want to welcome Doug Underhill to the Board of Directors. I have personally known Doug for over 20 years and have found his knowledge of uranium deposits, in particular the Colorado Plateau, to be truly remarkable. I also want to thank Rich Goldfarb for his years of service to the Company and look forward to continuing to work with him on the Technical Advisory Committee."

In accordance with the appointment, Dr. Underhill has been granted 175,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.12. The stock options vest over an 18-month period, with 25% of the Options immediately upon grant, and an additional 25% vesting every six months thereafter.

About Urano Energy Corp.

Urano Energy is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring conventional uranium assets in the United States. The Company also holds a portfolio of gold and copper projects in Canada.

