WKN: 913070 | ISIN: US5719032022 | Ticker-Symbol: MAQ
Tradegate
04.11.24
13:33 Uhr
232,00 Euro
-8,95
-3,71 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
232,00236,0014:40
232,00236,0013:34
PR Newswire
04.11.2024 12:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marriott International, Inc.: Marriott International Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

  • Third quarter 2024 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 3.0 percent worldwide, 2.1 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 5.4 percent in international markets, compared to the 2023 third quarter;
  • Third quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $2.07, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.51 in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $2.26, compared to third quarter 2023 adjusted diluted EPS of $2.11;
  • Third quarter reported net income totaled $584 million, compared to reported net income of $752 million in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter adjusted net income totaled $638 million, compared to third quarter 2023 adjusted net income of $634 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,229 million in the 2024 third quarter, compared to third quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $1,142 million;
  • The company added roughly 16,000 net rooms during the quarter;
  • At the end of the quarter, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled approximately 3,800 properties and 585,000 rooms, including roughly 34,000 pipeline rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. More than 220,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of the third quarter;
  • Marriott repurchased 4.5 million shares of common stock for $1.0 billion in the third quarter. Year to date through October 31, the company has returned $3.9 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

For a summary of third quarter highlights, please visit: https://news.marriott.com/static-assets/component-resources/newscenter/earnings/2024/20241104-q3-2024-infographic.pdf

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today reported third quarter 2024 results.

Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Marriott had another solid quarter, highlighted by strong net rooms and fee growth, robust development activity and a 3 percent increase in global RevPAR1. Third quarter international RevPAR rose 5.4 percent, led by meaningful gains in APEC and EMEA with resilient domestic and cross-border demand, as well as solid ADR growth. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased more than 2 percent compared to the year-ago quarter, with ADR up 2.3 percent.

"Group remained the standout customer segment, with global group RevPAR rising 10 percent in the quarter and on pace to rise 8 percent for full year 2024. RevPAR for the business transient segment continued to grow nicely in the quarter, while leisure transient RevPAR was flat year over year, but still well ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

"Given the breadth and depth of our portfolio and the meaningful benefits we deliver to owners and franchisees, demand for our brands remains strong. Through the first three quarters of 2024, we signed over 95,000 organic rooms, more than half of which are outside the U.S. & Canada. More than 40 percent of signed rooms are conversions, where we continue to have a lot of momentum, particularly with multi-unit opportunities.

"Net rooms grew nearly 6 percent over the last four quarters, and our development pipeline reached a record 585,000 rooms at the end of September. Our teams remain keenly focused on expanding our industry leading global portfolio, and we now expect full year 2024 net rooms growth to be around 6.5 percent.

"Our business momentum is excellent, and we continue to evolve our business to support our numerous global growth opportunities. To that end, we have undertaken a comprehensive initiative to enhance our effectiveness and efficiency across the company. At this point in the process, we expect this initiative to yield $80 million to $90 million of annual general and administrative cost reductions beginning in 2025. In addition, we expect this work to deliver cost savings to our owners and franchisees.

"With our asset light business model generating meaningful cash and our solid financial performance, we returned $3.7 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the first nine months of the year, and now expect to return approximately $4.4 billion for the full year 2024."

Third Quarter 2024 Results
Base management and franchise fees totaled $1,124 million in the 2024 third quarter, a 7 percent increase compared to base management and franchise fees of $1,054 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases and unit growth, as well as higher residential and co-branded credit card fees.

Incentive management fees totaled $159 million in the 2024 third quarter, an 11 percent increase compared to $143 million in the 2023 third quarter. Managed hotels in international markets contributed roughly 70 percent of the incentive fees earned in the quarter.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2024 third quarter totaled $276 million, compared to $239 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change largely reflects a $19 million operating guarantee reserve for a U.S. hotel, which was negotiated in connection with the company's acquisition of Starwood, and an $11 million litigation reserve.

Interest expense, net, totaled $168 million in the 2024 third quarter, compared to $139 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.

Marriott's reported operating income totaled $944 million in the 2024 third quarter, compared to 2023 third quarter reported operating income of $1,099 million. Reported net income totaled $584 million in the 2024 third quarter, compared to 2023 third quarter reported net income of $752 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $2.07 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.51 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2024 third quarter totaled $1,017 million, compared to 2023 third quarter adjusted operating income of $959 million. Third quarter 2024 adjusted net income totaled $638 million, compared to 2023 third quarter adjusted net income of $634 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2024 third quarter totaled $2.26, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $2.11 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted results excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses and restructuring and merger-related charges. See the press release schedules for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,229 million in the 2024 third quarter, compared to third quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $1,142 million. See the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Selected Performance Information
The company added roughly 16,000 net rooms during the quarter.

At the end of the quarter, Marriott's global system totaled nearly 9,100 properties, with roughly 1,675,000 rooms.

At the end of the quarter, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,802 properties with approximately 585,000 rooms, including 232 properties with roughly 34,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts. The quarter-end pipeline included 1,320 properties with more than 220,000 rooms under construction. Fifty-six percent of rooms in the quarter-end pipeline are in international markets.

In the 2024 third quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 3.0 percent (a 2.3 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2023 third quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 2.1 percent (a 1.9 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 5.4 percent (a 3.3 percent increase using actual dollars).

Balance Sheet & Common Stock
At the end of the quarter, Marriott's total debt was $13.6 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.4 billion, compared to $11.9 billion in debt and $0.3 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2023.

Year to date through October 31, the company has repurchased 14.2 million shares for $3.4 billion.

In the third quarter, the company issued $500 million of Series PP Senior Notes due in 2030 with a 4.80 percent interest rate coupon and $1.0 billion of Series QQ Senior Notes due in 2035 with a 5.35 percent interest rate coupon.

Company Outlook


Fourth Quarter 2024

Full Year 2024


vs Fourth Quarter 2023

vs Full Year 2023

Comparable systemwide constant $



RevPAR growth



Worldwide

2% to 3%

3% to 4%






Year-End 2024



vs Year-End 2023

Net rooms growth


Approx. 6.5%




($ in millions, except EPS)

Fourth Quarter 2024

Full Year 2024

Gross fee revenues

$1,290 to $1,310

$5,126 to $5,146

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses

Approx. $95

Approx. $346

General, administrative, and other expenses

$275 to $265

$1,060 to $1,050

Adjusted EBITDA1,2

$1,235 to $1,265

$4,930 to $4,960

Adjusted EPS - diluted2,3

$2.31 to $2.39

$9.19 to $9.27

Investment spending4


$1,100 to $1,200

Capital return to shareholders5


Approx. $4,400

1See the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculations.

2Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS - diluted for fourth quarter and full year 2024 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, or any asset sales that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.

3Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above.

4Includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities.

5Factors in the purchase of the Sheraton Grand Chicago and underlying land for $500 million, $200 million of which is included in investment spending. Assumes the level of investment spending noted above and that no asset sales occur during the year.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will conduct its quarterly earnings review for the investment community and news media on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website at http://www.marriott.com/investor, click on "Events & Presentations" and click on the quarterly conference call link. A replay will be available at that same website until November 4, 2025.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is US Toll Free: 800-274-8461, or Global: +1 203-518-9843. The conference ID is MAR3Q24. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 4, 2024, until 8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 11, 2024. To access the replay, call US Toll Free: 800-688-4915 or Global: +1 402-220-1319.

Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of November 4, 2024. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to our RevPAR, rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; shareholder returns; our growth prospects and our development pipeline; owner and franchisee demand for our brands; our comprehensive initiative to enhance our effectiveness and efficiency across the company, including related plans and goals, anticipated charges and cost reductions, and other expected or potential benefits and outcomes; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we describe in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and risks related to the comprehensive initiative referenced above. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 9,100 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 142 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the SEC, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

1All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2024 and 2023 reflect properties that are comparable in both years.

IRPR#1

Tables follow

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

QUARTER 3, 2024



Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported

A-2

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A-4

Total Lodging Products by Ownership Type

A-5

Total Lodging Products by Tier

A-7

Key Lodging Statistics

A-8

Adjusted EBITDA

A-12

Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Fourth Quarter 2024

A-13

Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2024

A-14

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures

A-15



A-1

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

THIRD QUARTER 2024 AND 2023

($ in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)








As Reported


As Reported


Percent


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Better/(Worse)


September 30, 2024


September 30, 2023


Reported 2024 vs. 2023

REVENUES






Base management fees

$ 312


$ 306


2

Franchise fees1

812


748


9

Incentive management fees

159


143


11

Gross Fee Revenues

1,283


1,197


7

Contract investment amortization2

(26)


(23)


(13)

Net Fee Revenues

1,257


1,174


7

Owned, leased, and other revenue3

381


363


5

Cost reimbursement revenue4

4,617


4,391


5

Total Revenues

6,255


5,928


6







OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES





Owned, leased, and other - direct5

300


293


(2)

Depreciation, amortization, and other6

45


46


2

General, administrative, and other7

276


239


(15)

Restructuring and merger-related charges

9


13


31

Reimbursed expenses4

4,681


4,238


(10)

Total Expenses

5,311


4,829


(10)







OPERATING INCOME

944


1,099


(14)







Gains and other income, net8

7


28


(75)

Interest expense

(179)


(146)


(23)

Interest income

11


7


57

Equity in earnings9

3


1


200







INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

786


989


(21)







Provision for income taxes

(202)


(237)


15







NET INCOME

$ 584


$ 752


(22)







EARNINGS PER SHARE






Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.08


$ 2.52


(17)

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.07


$ 2.51


(18)







Basic Shares

281.5


298.6



Diluted Shares

282.4


300.1









1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise and license agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and residential branding fees.

2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain management, franchise, and license contracts and any related impairments.

3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.

4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our property owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.

5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.

6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.

9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.


A-2

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2024 AND 2023

($ in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)








As Reported


As Reported


Percent


Nine Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


Better/(Worse)


September 30, 2024


September 30, 2023


Reported 2024 vs. 2023

REVENUES






Base management fees

$ 955


$ 917


4

Franchise fees1

2,318


2,126


9

Incentive management fees

563


537


5

Gross Fee Revenues

3,836


3,580


7

Contract investment amortization2

(76)


(66)


(15)

Net Fee Revenues

3,760


3,514


7

Owned, leased, and other revenue3

1,133


1,109


2

Cost reimbursement revenue4

13,778


12,995


6

Total Revenues

18,671


17,618


6







OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES






Owned, leased, and other - direct5

882


861


(2)

Depreciation, amortization, and other6

137


138


1

General, administrative, and other7

785


681


(15)

Restructuring and merger-related charges

25


52


52

Reimbursed expenses4

13,827


12,740


(9)

Total Expenses

15,656


14,472


(8)







OPERATING INCOME

3,015


3,146


(4)







Gains and other income, net8

15


33


(55)

Interest expense

(515)


(412)


(25)

Interest income

30


21


43

Equity in earnings9

8


9


(11)







INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

2,553


2,797


(9)







Provision for income taxes

(633)


(562)


(13)







NET INCOME

$ 1,920


$ 2,235


(14)







EARNINGS PER SHARE






Earnings per share - basic

$ 6.71


$ 7.36


(9)

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 6.69


$ 7.32


(9)







Basic Shares

285.9


303.9



Diluted Shares

286.9


305.3









1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise and license agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and residential branding fees.

2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain management, franchise, and license contracts and any related impairments.

3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.

4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our property owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.

5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.

6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.

9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.


A-3

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions except per share amounts)













The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.














Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended






Percent






Percent


September 30,


September 30,


Better/


September 30,


September 30,


Better/


2024


2023


(Worse)


2024


2023


(Worse)

Total revenues, as reported

$ 6,255


$ 5,928




$ 18,671


$ 17,618



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,617)


(4,391)




(13,778)


(12,995)



Adjusted total revenues

1,638


1,537




4,893


4,623



























Operating income, as reported

944


1,099




3,015


3,146



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,617)


(4,391)




(13,778)


(12,995)



Add: Reimbursed expenses

4,681


4,238




13,827


12,740



Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges

9


13




25


52



Adjusted operating income

1,017


959


6 %


3,089


2,943


5 %

























Operating income margin

15 %


19 %




16 %


18 %



Adjusted operating income margin

62 %


62 %




63 %


64 %



























Net income, as reported

584


752




1,920


2,235



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,617)


(4,391)




(13,778)


(12,995)



Add: Reimbursed expenses

4,681


4,238




13,827


12,740



Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges

9


13




25


52



Less: Gain on asset dispositions1

-


(24)




-


(24)



Income tax effect of above adjustments

(19)


46




(20)


64



Less: Income tax special items

-


-




-


(100)



Adjusted net income

$ 638


$ 634


1 %


$ 1,974


$ 1,972


0 %













Diluted earnings per share, as reported

$ 2.07


$ 2.51




$ 6.69


$ 7.32



Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 2.26


$ 2.11


7 %


$ 6.88


$ 6.46


7 %













Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures in these Press Release Schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.


1 Gain on asset dispositions reported in Gains and other income, net.


A-4

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE

As of September 30, 2024









US & Canada

Total International 1

Total Worldwide


Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Managed

619

214,577

1,380

358,154

1,999

572,731

Marriott Hotels

101

56,736

188

58,827

289

115,563

Sheraton

26

20,860

181

61,342

207

82,202

Courtyard

156

25,372

129

28,189

285

53,561

Westin

41

22,486

78

23,727

119

46,213

JW Marriott

23

13,189

75

27,073

98

40,262

The Ritz-Carlton

42

12,798

77

18,047

119

30,845

Renaissance

21

9,065

53

16,391

74

25,456

Four Points

1

134

90

24,885

91

25,019

Le Méridien

-

-

71

19,841

71

19,841

W Hotels

23

6,521

42

11,805

65

18,326

Residence Inn

73

12,002

9

1,116

82

13,118

St. Regis

13

2,669

47

10,289

60

12,958

Delta Hotels by Marriott

25

6,770

26

4,925

51

11,695

Fairfield by Marriott

6

1,431

81

10,229

87

11,660

Gaylord Hotels

6

10,220

-

-

6

10,220

Aloft

2

505

44

9,691

46

10,196

The Luxury Collection

6

2,296

40

7,871

46

10,167

Autograph Collection

9

2,862

17

3,167

26

6,029

Marriott Executive Apartments

-

-

38

5,304

38

5,304

EDITION

5

1,379

15

2,844

20

4,223

Element

3

810

15

2,961

18

3,771

SpringHill Suites

22

3,755

-

-

22

3,755

AC Hotels by Marriott

8

1,512

12

2,083

20

3,595

Moxy

1

380

13

2,876

14

3,256

Protea Hotels

-

-

22

2,737

22

2,737

Tribute Portfolio

-

-

10

1,284

10

1,284

TownePlace Suites

6

825

-

-

6

825

Bulgari

-

-

7

650

7

650

Owned/Leased

13

4,335

37

8,773

50

13,108

Marriott Hotels

2

1,304

5

1,631

7

2,935

Courtyard

7

987

4

894

11

1,881

Sheraton

-

-

4

1,830

4

1,830

W Hotels

2

779

2

665

4

1,444

Westin

1

1,073

-

-

1

1,073

Protea Hotels

-

-

5

912

5

912

The Ritz-Carlton

-

-

2

548

2

548

Renaissance

-

-

2

505

2

505

JW Marriott

-

-

1

496

1

496

The Luxury Collection

-

-

3

383

3

383

Autograph Collection

-

-

5

360

5

360

Residence Inn

1

192

1

140

2

332

Tribute Portfolio

-

-

2

249

2

249

St. Regis

-

-

1

160

1

160

Franchised, Licensed, and Other

5,458

822,299

1,430

252,062

6,888

1,074,361

Courtyard

910

121,919

130

24,186

1,040

146,105

Fairfield by Marriott

1,164

109,712

72

12,040

1,236

121,752

Residence Inn

800

95,312

37

4,723

837

100,035

Marriott Hotels

231

73,521

68

19,584

299

93,105

Sheraton

141

43,707

81

23,183

222

66,890

Autograph Collection

149

33,743

144

29,160

293

62,903

SpringHill Suites

539

62,664

-

-

539

62,664

TownePlace Suites

515

51,975

-

-

515

51,975

Westin

94

31,764

33

10,232

127

41,996

Four Points

149

22,258

83

14,651

232

36,909

AC Hotels by Marriott

114

18,611

106

15,420

220

34,031

Aloft

163

23,350

27

5,060

190

28,410

Renaissance

68

19,060

33

8,725

101

27,785

Moxy

42

7,297

101

18,928

143

26,225

MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy**

12

26,210

-

-

12

26,210

Timeshare*

72

18,839

21

3,911

93

22,750

Tribute Portfolio

75

14,431

46

6,382

121

20,813

Delta Hotels by Marriott

68

15,318

20

4,496

88

19,814

The Luxury Collection

13

7,607

57

10,414

70

18,021

City Express by Marriott

-

-

151

17,571

151

17,571

Element

84

11,262

5

722

89

11,984

Le Méridien

24

5,267

22

5,746

46

11,013

Design Hotels*

18

1,963

127

8,682

145

10,645

JW Marriott

12

6,080

15

3,273

27

9,353

Protea Hotels

-

-

37

3,232

37

3,232

Marriott Executive Apartments

-

-

4

509

4

509

The Ritz-Carlton

1

429

-

-

1

429

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection*

-

-

2

377

2

377

Four Points Flex***

-

-

4

361

4

361

W Hotels

-

-

1

226

1

226

Bulgari

-

-

2

161

2

161

Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy

-

-

1

107

1

107

Residences

72

7,702

59

6,698

131

14,400

The Ritz-Carlton Residences

43

4,792

19

1,756

62

6,548

St. Regis Residences

11

1,267

13

1,785

24

3,052

W Residences

10

1,092

7

549

17

1,641

Marriott Hotels Residences

-

-

4

1,011

4

1,011

Westin Residences

3

266

2

353

5

619

Bulgari Residences

-

-

5

519

5

519

Sheraton Residences

-

-

3

472

3

472

The Luxury Collection Residences

1

91

3

115

4

206

Renaissance Residences

1

112

-

-

1

112

EDITION Residences

3

82

-

-

3

82

JW Marriott Residences

-

-

1

62

1

62

Le Méridien Residences

-

-

1

62

1

62

Autograph Collection Residences

-

-

1

14

1

14

Grand Total

6,162

1,048,913

2,906

625,687

9,068

1,674,600








1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America.

* Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."

** Excludes four MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy properties (two Autograph Collection, one Tribute Portfolio, and one The Luxury Collection) which are presented in "Franchised, Licensed and Other" within their respective brands.

*** "Four Points Flex" refers to properties previously categorized as "Four Points Express."

In the above table, under "Owned/Leased," The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019, which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.


A-6

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY TIER

As of September 30, 2024









US & Canada

Total International 1

Total Worldwide

Total Systemwide

Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Luxury

208

61,071

437

100,068

645

161,139

JW Marriott

35

19,269

91

30,842

126

50,111

JW Marriott Residences

-

-

1

62

1

62

The Ritz-Carlton

43

13,227

79

18,595

122

31,822

The Ritz-Carlton Residences

43

4,792

19

1,756

62

6,548

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection*

-

-

2

377

2

377

The Luxury Collection

19

9,903

100

18,668

119

28,571

The Luxury Collection Residences

1

91

3

115

4

206

W Hotels

25

7,300

45

12,696

70

19,996

W Residences

10

1,092

7

549

17

1,641

St. Regis

13

2,669

48

10,449

61

13,118

St. Regis Residences

11

1,267

13

1,785

24

3,052

EDITION

5

1,379

15

2,844

20

4,223

EDITION Residences

3

82

-

-

3

82

Bulgari

-

-

9

811

9

811

Bulgari Residences

-

-

5

519

5

519

Premium

1,116

396,738

1,270

318,101

2,386

714,839

Marriott Hotels

334

131,561

261

80,042

595

211,603

Marriott Hotels Residences

-

-

4

1,011

4

1,011

Sheraton

167

64,567

266

86,355

433

150,922

Sheraton Residences

-

-

3

472

3

472

Westin

136

55,323

111

33,959

247

89,282

Westin Residences

3

266

2

353

5

619

Autograph Collection

158

36,605

166

32,687

324

69,292

Autograph Collection Residences

-

-

1

14

1

14

Renaissance

89

28,125

88

25,621

177

53,746

Renaissance Residences

1

112

-

-

1

112

Delta Hotels by Marriott

93

22,088

46

9,421

139

31,509

Le Méridien

24

5,267

93

25,587

117

30,854

Le Méridien Residences

-

-

1

62

1

62

MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy**

12

26,210

-

-

12

26,210

Tribute Portfolio

75

14,431

58

7,915

133

22,346

Design Hotels*

18

1,963

127

8,682

145

10,645

Gaylord Hotels

6

10,220

-

-

6

10,220

Marriott Executive Apartments

-

-

42

5,813

42

5,813

Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy

-

-

1

107

1

107

Select

4,766

572,265

1,023

185,675

5,789

757,940

Courtyard

1,073

148,278

263

53,269

1,336

201,547

Fairfield by Marriott

1,170

111,143

153

22,269

1,323

133,412

Residence Inn

874

107,506

47

5,979

921

113,485

SpringHill Suites

561

66,419

-

-

561

66,419

Four Points

150

22,392

173

39,536

323

61,928

TownePlace Suites

521

52,800

-

-

521

52,800

Aloft

165

23,855

71

14,751

236

38,606

AC Hotels by Marriott

122

20,123

118

17,503

240

37,626

Moxy

43

7,677

114

21,804

157

29,481

Element

87

12,072

20

3,683

107

15,755

Protea Hotels

-

-

64

6,881

64

6,881

Midscale

-

-

155

17,932

155

17,932

City Express by Marriott

-

-

151

17,571

151

17,571

Four Points Flex***

-

-

4

361

4

361

Timeshare*

72

18,839

21

3,911

93

22,750

Grand Total

6,162

1,048,913

2,906

625,687

9,068

1,674,600








1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America.

* Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."

** Excludes four MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy properties (two Autograph Collection, one Tribute Portfolio, and one The Luxury Collection) which are presented within their respective brands.

*** "Four Points Flex" refers to properties previously categorized as "Four Points Express."

In the above table, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019, which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.


A-7

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023



REVPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Brand


2024


vs. 2023


2024


vs. 2023


2024


vs. 2023

JW Marriott


$ 196.53


4.6 %


68.0 %


0.8 %

pts.


$ 289.21


3.4 %

The Ritz-Carlton


$ 313.99


2.9 %


65.0 %


1.4 %

pts.


$ 483.22


0.7 %

W Hotels


$ 222.40


0.4 %


72.0 %


0.4 %

pts.


$ 308.90


-0.1 %

Composite US & Canada Luxury 1


$ 260.77


2.2 %


67.9 %


0.9 %

pts.


$ 384.07


0.9 %

Marriott Hotels


$ 176.08


4.7 %


73.1 %


0.8 %

pts.


$ 240.72


3.6 %

Sheraton


$ 157.87


3.5 %


68.8 %


0.4 %

pts.


$ 229.51


3.0 %

Westin


$ 179.99


4.0 %


72.8 %


0.3 %

pts.


$ 247.13


3.5 %

Composite US & Canada Premium 2


$ 169.56


3.9 %


71.5 %


0.0 %

pts.


$ 237.14


3.8 %

US & Canada Full-Service 3


$ 189.19


3.4 %


70.7 %


0.2 %

pts.


$ 267.50


3.0 %

Courtyard


$ 115.31


1.9 %


68.9 %


0.2 %

pts.


$ 167.34


1.6 %

Residence Inn


$ 156.31


2.3 %


79.4 %


0.8 %

pts.


$ 196.79


1.3 %

Composite US & Canada Select 4


$ 128.40


2.0 %


72.5 %


0.5 %

pts.


$ 177.23


1.3 %

US & Canada - All 5


$ 174.62


3.1 %


71.1 %


0.3 %

pts.


$ 245.46


2.7 %















Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023



REVPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Brand


2024


vs. 2023


2024


vs. 2023


2024


vs. 2023

JW Marriott


$ 192.02


2.6 %


68.4 %


-0.7 %

pts.


$ 280.56


3.7 %

The Ritz-Carlton


$ 316.26


3.6 %


65.8 %


1.5 %

pts.


$ 480.47


1.2 %

W Hotels


$ 222.40


0.4 %


72.0 %


0.4 %

pts.


$ 308.90


-0.1 %

Composite US & Canada Luxury 1


$ 247.67


2.0 %


68.6 %


0.4 %

pts.


$ 361.09


1.5 %

Marriott Hotels


$ 148.62


4.4 %


71.2 %


0.8 %

pts.


$ 208.65


3.3 %

Sheraton


$ 134.43


3.7 %


70.2 %


0.9 %

pts.


$ 191.57


2.3 %

Westin


$ 162.21


3.5 %


72.1 %


-0.1 %

pts.


$ 225.06


3.6 %

Composite US & Canada Premium 2


$ 149.63


3.8 %


70.9 %


0.5 %

pts.


$ 211.09


3.1 %

US & Canada Full-Service 3


$ 160.75


3.5 %


70.6 %


0.5 %

pts.


$ 227.62


2.8 %

Courtyard


$ 118.76


0.0 %


71.7 %


-1.0 %

pts.


$ 165.52


1.4 %

Residence Inn


$ 140.50


1.6 %


79.9 %


-0.2 %

pts.


$ 175.75


1.8 %

Fairfield by Marriott


$ 101.66


-0.6 %


72.8 %


-1.4 %

pts.


$ 139.67


1.3 %

Composite US & Canada Select 4


$ 119.31


0.8 %


74.6 %


-0.6 %

pts.


$ 159.84


1.7 %

US & Canada - All 5


$ 136.15


2.1 %


73.0 %


-0.2 %

pts.


$ 186.48


2.3 %















1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.

2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.

3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.

4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.

5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.


A-8

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023



REVPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Brand


2024


vs. 2023


2024


vs. 2023


2024


vs. 2023

JW Marriott


$ 233.04


2.8 %


70.6 %


0.0 %

pts.


$ 330.13


2.8 %

The Ritz-Carlton


$ 339.10


2.5 %


66.4 %


1.1 %

pts.


$ 510.94


0.9 %

W Hotels


$ 214.16


0.4 %


67.2 %


0.8 %

pts.


$ 318.76


-0.7 %

Composite US & Canada Luxury 1


$ 289.18


1.5 %


68.8 %


0.6 %

pts.


$ 420.36


0.6 %

Marriott Hotels


$ 172.23


4.4 %


71.3 %


0.7 %

pts.


$ 241.48


3.4 %

Sheraton


$ 161.49


7.7 %


69.3 %


2.4 %

pts.


$ 233.20


4.0 %

Westin


$ 175.46


4.3 %


70.7 %


0.8 %

pts.


$ 248.14


3.0 %

Composite US & Canada Premium 2


$ 168.20


4.4 %


70.3 %


0.6 %

pts.


$ 239.14


3.6 %

US & Canada Full-Service 3


$ 194.24


3.4 %


70.0 %


0.6 %

pts.


$ 277.47


2.6 %

Courtyard


$ 113.69


1.7 %


67.7 %


0.2 %

pts.


$ 167.81


1.4 %

Residence Inn


$ 152.82


1.1 %


77.1 %


-0.7 %

pts.


$ 198.26


1.9 %

Composite US & Canada Select 4


$ 126.97


1.5 %


71.0 %


0.0 %

pts.


$ 178.79


1.5 %

US & Canada - All 5


$ 178.12


3.1 %


70.2 %


0.4 %

pts.


$ 253.56


2.5 %















Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023



REVPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Brand


2024


vs. 2023


2024


vs. 2023


2024


vs. 2023

JW Marriott


$ 226.04


2.9 %


71.4 %


-0.1 %

pts.


$ 316.62


3.1 %

The Ritz-Carlton


$ 337.04


2.8 %


66.8 %


1.2 %

pts.


$ 504.86


1.0 %

W Hotels


$ 214.16


0.4 %


67.2 %


0.8 %

pts.


$ 318.76


-0.7 %

Composite US & Canada Luxury 1


$ 272.48


1.7 %


69.5 %


0.5 %

pts.


$ 391.89


0.9 %

Marriott Hotels


$ 144.40


4.3 %


69.2 %


0.8 %

pts.


$ 208.69


3.1 %

Sheraton


$ 128.88


5.9 %


67.9 %


1.6 %

pts.


$ 189.86


3.3 %

Westin


$ 161.41


3.4 %


70.8 %


0.6 %

pts.


$ 227.82


2.5 %

Composite US & Canada Premium 2


$ 146.25


4.2 %


69.1 %


0.9 %

pts.


$ 211.67


2.8 %

US & Canada Full-Service 3


$ 160.57


3.7 %


69.1 %


0.9 %

pts.


$ 232.23


2.4 %

Courtyard


$ 114.06


0.8 %


70.0 %


-0.6 %

pts.


$ 163.06


1.6 %

Residence Inn


$ 133.10


1.8 %


77.4 %


-0.2 %

pts.


$ 171.94


2.0 %

Fairfield by Marriott


$ 94.84


0.5 %


70.0 %


-0.8 %

pts.


$ 135.44


1.6 %

Composite US & Canada Select 4


$ 113.76


1.5 %


72.5 %


-0.2 %

pts.


$ 156.89


1.8 %

US & Canada - All 5


$ 132.78


2.6 %


71.1 %


0.2 %

pts.


$ 186.65


2.3 %















1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.

2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.

3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.

4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.

5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.


A-9

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023



REVPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Region


2024


vs. 2023


2024


vs. 2023


2024


vs. 2023

Europe


$ 265.98


9.2 %


77.7 %


0.3 %

pts.


$ 342.42


8.9 %

Middle East & Africa


$ 98.15


7.2 %


64.9 %


1.5 %

pts.


$ 151.29


4.7 %

Greater China


$ 84.71


-8.4 %


71.1 %


0.2 %

pts.


$ 119.09


-8.6 %

Asia Pacific excluding China


$ 115.85


8.9 %


72.8 %


2.7 %

pts.


$ 159.05


4.8 %

Caribbean & Latin America


$ 140.89


9.0 %


63.0 %


1.6 %

pts.


$ 223.53


6.2 %















International - All 1


$ 120.81


3.7 %


70.7 %


1.2 %

pts.


$ 170.92


2.0 %















Worldwide 2


$ 143.66


3.4 %


70.9 %


0.8 %

pts.


$ 202.69


2.2 %


Comparable Systemwide International Properties



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023



REVPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Region


2024


vs. 2023


2024


vs. 2023


2024


vs. 2023

Europe


$ 191.93


9.5 %


77.3 %


2.7 %

pts.


$ 248.42


5.8 %

Middle East & Africa


$ 94.30


8.0 %


65.0 %


1.4 %

pts.


$ 145.04


5.7 %

Greater China


$ 78.83


-7.9 %


69.9 %


-0.2 %

pts.


$ 112.78


-7.7 %

Asia Pacific excluding China


$ 119.48


9.2 %


73.0 %


3.1 %

pts.


$ 163.77


4.6 %

Caribbean & Latin America


$ 123.06


6.7 %


61.8 %


-0.1 %

pts.


$ 199.09


6.8 %















International - All 1


$ 122.24


5.4 %


70.7 %


1.5 %

pts.


$ 172.88


3.2 %















Worldwide 2


$ 131.72


3.0 %


72.3 %


0.3 %

pts.


$ 182.24


2.5 %















1 Includes Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Caribbean & Latin America.

2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.


A-10

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023



REVPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Region


2024


vs. 2023


2024


vs. 2023


2024


vs. 2023

Europe


$ 218.79


7.2 %


71.9 %


0.6 %

pts.


$ 304.26


6.3 %

Middle East & Africa


$ 121.86


12.4 %


66.7 %


2.8 %

pts.


$ 182.63


7.6 %

Greater China


$ 84.08


-3.0 %


68.5 %


1.0 %

pts.


$ 122.81


-4.5 %

Asia Pacific excluding China


$ 117.01


12.9 %


71.9 %


4.3 %

pts.


$ 162.81


6.1 %

Caribbean & Latin America


$ 177.61


8.4 %


65.9 %


2.5 %

pts.


$ 269.56


4.4 %















International - All 1


$ 121.87


6.7 %


69.3 %


2.3 %

pts.


$ 175.92


3.2 %















Worldwide 2


$ 145.78


4.8 %


69.7 %


1.5 %

pts.


$ 209.19


2.6 %


Comparable Systemwide International Properties



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023



REVPAR


Occupancy


Average Daily Rate

Region


2024


vs. 2023


2024


vs. 2023


2024


vs. 2023

Europe


$ 156.92


7.7 %


70.5 %


2.6 %

pts.


$ 222.73


3.7 %

Middle East & Africa


$ 113.59


13.3 %


66.1 %


2.6 %

pts.


$ 171.84


8.9 %

Greater China


$ 78.35


-2.7 %


67.5 %


0.8 %

pts.


$ 116.14


-3.9 %

Asia Pacific excluding China


$ 119.35


13.3 %


71.8 %


4.4 %

pts.


$ 166.26


6.4 %

Caribbean & Latin America


$ 152.15


9.3 %


66.0 %


2.4 %

pts.


$ 230.64


5.3 %















International - All 1


$ 119.73


7.7 %


68.8 %


2.5 %

pts.


$ 174.12


3.8 %















Worldwide 2


$ 128.63


4.0 %


70.4 %


0.9 %

pts.


$ 182.76


2.7 %















1 Includes Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Caribbean & Latin America.

2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.


A-11

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

($ in millions)



Fiscal Year 2024


First

Quarter


Second

Quarter


Third

Quarter


Total

Net income, as reported

$ 564


$ 772


$ 584


$ 1,920

Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,433)


(4,728)


(4,617)


(13,778)

Reimbursed expenses

4,501


4,645


4,681


13,827

Interest expense

163


173


179


515

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

2


2


1


5

Provision for income taxes

163


268


202


633

Depreciation and amortization

45


47


45


137

Contract investment amortization

23


27


26


76

Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

48


50


52


150

Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures

5


3


4


12

Stock-based compensation

53


57


63


173

Restructuring and merger-related charges

8


8


9


25

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,142


$ 1,324


$ 1,229


$ 3,695









Change from 2023 Adjusted EBITDA

4 %


9 %


8 %


7 %


Fiscal Year 2023


First

Quarter


Second

Quarter


Third

Quarter


Fourth

Quarter


Total

Net income, as reported

$ 757


$ 726


$ 752


$ 848


$ 3,083

Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,147)


(4,457)


(4,391)


(4,418)


(17,413)

Reimbursed expenses

4,136


4,366


4,238


4,684


17,424

Interest expense

126


140


146


153


565

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

1


1


3


1


6

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

87


238


237


(267)


295

Depreciation and amortization

44


48


46


51


189

Contract investment amortization

21


22


23


22


88

Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

31


38


39


51


159

Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures

4


3


6


6


19

Stock-based compensation

37


56


54


58


205

Restructuring and merger-related charges

1


38


13


8


60

Gain on asset dispositions

-


-


(24)


-


(24)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,098


$ 1,219


$ 1,142


$ 1,197


$ 4,656











Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures in these Press Release Schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.


A-12

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

FOURTH QUARTER 2024

($ in millions)








Range




Estimated
Fourth Quarter 2024


Fourth Quarter 2023

Net income excluding certain items1

$ 647


$ 669



Interest expense

180


180



Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

1


1



Provision for income taxes

227


235



Depreciation and amortization

45


45



Contract investment amortization

25


25



Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

50


50



Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures

5


5



Stock-based compensation

55


55



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,235


$ 1,265


$ 1,197







Increase over 2023 Adjusted EBITDA

3 %


6 %









Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures in these Press Release Schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.







1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related charges, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.


A-13

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

FULL YEAR 2024

($ in millions)








Range




Estimated
Full Year 2024


Full Year 2023

Net income excluding certain items1

$ 2,621


$ 2,643



Interest expense

695


695



Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

6


6



Provision for income taxes

880


888



Depreciation and amortization

182


182



Contract investment amortization

101


101



Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

200


200



Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures

17


17



Stock-based compensation

228


228



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,930


$ 4,960


$ 4,656







Increase over 2023 Adjusted EBITDA

6 %


7 %









Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures in these Press Release Schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.







1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related charges, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.


A-14

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, on the related conference call, and in the infographic made available in connection with our press release, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are labeled as "adjusted" and/or identified with the symbol "†". We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release, schedules, and infographic are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile each to the most directly comparable GAAP measures (with respect to the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, to the extent available without unreasonable efforts). Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share, or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, and certain non-cash impairment charges (when applicable). Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, certain non-cash impairment charges (when applicable), and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable and if above a specified threshold). Additionally, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the income tax effect of the above adjustments (calculated using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment) and income tax special items, which in 2023 primarily related to the resolution of tax audits. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, provision (benefit) for income taxes, restructuring and merger-related charges, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-cash impairment charges and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (if above a specified threshold).

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude restructuring and merger-related charges as well as non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings" captions of our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our property owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our property owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from property owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

A-15

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR, which we calculate by dividing property level room revenue by total rooms available for the period, is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues. RevPAR may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We also believe occupancy and average daily rate ("ADR"), which are components of calculating RevPAR, are meaningful indicators of our performance. Occupancy, which we calculate by dividing total rooms sold by total rooms available for the period, measures the utilization of a property's available capacity. ADR, which we calculate by dividing property level room revenue by total rooms sold, measures average room price and is useful in assessing pricing levels. Comparisons to prior periods are on a constant U.S. dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to the prior comparable period. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

We define our comparable properties as our properties that were open and operating under one of our hotel brands since the beginning of the last full calendar year (since January 1, 2023 for the current period) and have not, in either the current or previous year: (1) undergone significant room or public space renovations or expansions, (2) been converted between company-operated and franchised, or (3) sustained substantial property damage or business interruption. Our comparable properties also exclude MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, Design Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, and timeshare properties.

A-16

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
