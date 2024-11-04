Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.11.2024 13:12 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM): Climate tops list of US consumers' future concerns

A study by the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM) examined the obstacles that global societies believe they must solve now, and in the coming 5 to 10 years.

NUREMBERG, Germany, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report by the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM) reveals that more than a quarter (27%) of Americans said that environment and climate protection will be the most critical challenge to overcome in the near future - eclipsing other concerns such as immigration, healthcare and even the cost of living crisis (purchasing power development).

NIM's new report, Challenges of Nations (US), surveyed the fears and expectations of almost 2,000 Americans. It compares their current (2024) and future concerns to reveal how societal concerns change over time, and provide clues to the values of US consumers, which in turn will shape what they buy and how they interact with businesses.

The report highlighted that currently, the primary concern among most Americans is the need for action on the cost of living crisis (price and purchasing power development - with 43% placing this top). This is followed immigration (36%) which historically has a high number of respondents and yet misses the top spot in this pressured economic environment.

Graphic

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548120/NIM.jpg

Graphic: "And if you think 5-10 years into the future: What do you think, which urgent matters the USA will have to solve then?" Unaided responses (net sum per topic) | multiple responses possible | BASE: all respondents n = 1,877 | values in %

Interestingly, Americans' future concerns demonstrate a different trend to their immediate priorities in the run up to the important November elections. Looking over the past two years, the number of Americans placing climate as a current concern has actually dropped, from 25% to 19% - while immigration increased sharply from 24% to 36% - showing the contrast between fears that have implications today, versus those whose implications are slightly more long-term.

"These results clearly show that Americans have a cautious eye on the future and are conscious of future challenges that are on the way, but that it's all too easy for those future challenges to be drowned out by the seemingly more pressing issues that are having a tangible impact on their lives today. Food prices in the supermarket provide an unavoidable benchmark for the cost of living that Americans can see every day, however the less visible threats that might come from climate are not escaping their attention." said study director Tobias Biro from NIM.

Read more about the report on NIM's website here.

About the study
The "Challenges of Nations" study has been conducted by the NIM since 1985. This year's special edition focuses on the United States of America in the presidential election year. It includes responses from 1,877 people aged 18 to 69, representative of the (online) population. The survey was conducted by GfK between July 23, 2024 and July 31, 2024.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/climate-tops-list-of-us-consumers-future-concerns-302295289.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.