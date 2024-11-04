Ripjar Appoints Tom Obermaier as CEO as Long Ridge Equity Partners Completes a Follow-On Majority Growth Investment

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripjar, a leading technology provider of risk and threat intelligence solutions worldwide, today announced that existing investor Long Ridge Equity Partners made a majority growth investment in the company, in connection with industry veteran Tom Obermaier joining the business as its new CEO. He succeeds Co-Founders Jeremy Annis and Tom Griffin, who have shepherded Ripjar to its position as the technology leader in the risk and threat intelligence category. Ripjar's former CEO, Jeremy Annis, will continue to serve on Ripjar's Board of Directors.

With over 30 years of industry experience, Tom Obermaier has established himself as a transformative leader in risk and compliance, driving growth and innovation across the sector. He joins Ripjar at an exciting time with the company focused on growing its operations internationally, as well as on supporting new and existing customers to navigate an increasingly complex compliance landscape. With its purpose-built tools for enhanced risk detection and threat analysis, such as its umbrella of RiskGPT solutions, Ripjar is perfectly positioned to support financial services firms, corporations, and governments in mitigating risk.

Tom Obermaier brings a wealth of industry experience having managed trillions of dollars of risk as a Chief Risk Officer at leading financial institutions including Citibank and Deutsche Bank. As CEO at RDC, he pioneered a leading customer risk diligence standard before its acquisition by Moody's Analytics. His expansive industry knowledge will ensure Ripjar is able to further develop its value proposition, and portfolio of products and services, bringing these to new customers across the globe.

"Ripjar has a robust heritage in artificial intelligence and machine learning, and its technology equips compliance and investigative teams with the tools they need to protect their estate, maintain industry standards, and future-proof their operations. I'm looking forward to enhancing the critical Ripjar value proposition by driving further technological innovation and expansion across new markets and regions," said Tom Obermaier.

"It has been an honor to lead Ripjar together with our team, and I am pleased to announce Tom Obermaier as my successor," said Annis. "Tom is a proven leader who joins at the perfect time to transition CEO duties. I look forward to working with Tom in the next stage of growth as Ripjar continues to innovate and support our customers."

"We are excited to welcome Tom as the new CEO of Ripjar. Tom's track record of success managing risk at leading financial institutions and building innovative risk solutions uniquely positions him to lead Ripjar's next phase of growth," said Jason Melton, Partner at Long Ridge Equity Partners, the majority owner of the company. "We thank Jeremy Annis and Tom Griffin for their commitment to innovation and Ripjar's clients while leading the company over the past decade-plus. We look forward to their continued support as advisors to the Company."

About Ripjar

Ripjar is a data intelligence platform company whose mission is to help organisations and governments automate the detection, investigation, and monitoring of threats from criminal activity. Founded by former members of the UK's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), Ripjar develops software products that combine automation, artificial intelligence, and data visualisation to help companies solve the most complex risk and security management problems at scale. For more information, visit www.ripjar.com and follow @Ripjar on LinkedIn.

About Long Ridge Equity Partners

Founded in 2007, Long Ridge is a US-based growth equity firm focused on investing in the tech-enabled services, enterprise software and financial technology industries. Over their 17-year history, they have had the opportunity to work with and help build some of the world's leading companies in the technology and tech-enabled services sectors.

