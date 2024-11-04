SYLVANIA PLATINUM

Sylvania delivered a 12% increase in Q125 production compared to Q424 and, with an average platinum group metals (PGM) basket price only slightly down, delivered a 10% increase in revenue. The company is guiding for FY25 production of 73,000-76,000oz. Costs were well controlled with South African rand (ZAR) direct operating costs 3% higher and US dollar costs up 6.5%. Attractive unit cost efficiencies of 5% to 8% were delivered. With results largely in line with our expectations, our forecasts remain unchanged. Our valuation has increased by 3.3% to 109.3p/share, affected by a weaker sterling exchange rate versus the dollar.

