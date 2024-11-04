Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Aprendere Skolor AB (publ) receives observation status

On November 4, 2024, Cedergrenska AB disclosed a public offer to the shareholders in Aprendere Skolor AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Aprendere Skolor AB (publ) (APRNDR, ISIN code SE0015960778, order book ID 234535) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB