Montag, 04.11.2024
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

WKN: A3C314 | ISIN: SE0015960778 | Ticker-Symbol: 7I5
Frankfurt
04.11.24
10:46 Uhr
0,965 Euro
+0,270
+38,85 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.11.2024 13:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Aprendere Skolor AB (publ) receives observation status

On November 4, 2024, Cedergrenska AB disclosed a public offer to the
shareholders in Aprendere Skolor AB (publ). 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Aprendere Skolor AB (publ) (APRNDR, ISIN code SE0015960778, order book ID
234535) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
