Signal Gold Inc.: Signal Gold Announces the Sale of the Tilt Cove Project to FireFly Metals for $4.0 Million in Total Compensation

Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQB:SGNLF) is pleased to announce that it has executed a share purchase agreement ("SPA") with FireFly Metals Ltd. ("FireFly") for the sale of the Company's Tilt Cove Project in Newfoundland. Under the SPA, FireFly will acquire 100% of the common shares of Tilt Cove Gold Corp. ("Tilt Cove"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Signal Gold, which holds all exploration licences, rights and obligations related to Tilt Cove. On closing of the transaction, which is expected by mid-November 2024, the Company will receive $570,000 in cash and 2,317,869 common shares of FireFly with a value of $2,500,000 based on the 10-day volume weighted average price of FireFly's shares on the Australian Stock Exchange at the time of signing the SPA. Signal Gold will also receive a milestone payment of $1,000,000 (in shares or cash at the sole option of FireFly) if FireFly announces a mineral resource estimate, in any category, of at least 500,000 ounces of gold equivalent ounces at a grade of at least 1.0 grams per tonne gold equivalent at the Tilt Cove Project. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

"We are excited to announce the sale of our Tilt Cove Project to FireFly Metals, who are well positioned to extract value from this prospective exploration-stage gold-copper project, located within the Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland. We believe there is tremendous potential at Tilt Cove, with approximately 15,000 hectares of prospective mineral lands and 35 kilometres of high-potential strike length including the Nugget Pond Horizon, and this transaction provide strong upside to our shareholders through our position in FireFly, while we focus on the advancement of the Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia."

~ Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, Signal Gold Inc.

ABOUT SIGNAL GOLD

Signal Gold is advancing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a significant growth project subject to a positive Feasibility Study which demonstrates an approximately 11-year open pit life of mine with average gold production of 100,000 ounces per annum and an average diluted grade of 2.26 grams per tonne gold. (Please see the 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia' on January 11, 2022, for further details). The Goldboro Project has significant potential for further Mineral Resource expansion, particularly towards the west along strike and at depth, and the Company has consolidated 28,525 hectares (~285 km2) of prospective exploration land in the Goldboro Gold District.

On October 10, 2024, Signal Gold announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to combine with NexGold Mining Corp.("NexGold") to create one of Canada's most advanced near-term gold developers. The combined entity will be focused on advancing NexGold's Goliath Gold Complex Project in Northern Ontario and Signal's Goldboro Project in the Goldboro Gold District in Nova Scotia. Pursuant to the definitive agreement, NexGold will acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Signal Gold in exchange for common shares of NexGold by way of a plan of arrangement.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Kevin Bullock, P. Eng., President and CEO with Signal Gold Inc., a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

