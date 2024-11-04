International Star, Inc.: International Star Inc. Appoints Robert Klein as New CEO

International Star Inc. (OTC PINK:ILST) (the "Company" or "ILST") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert Klein as the new CEO of ILST, replacing Mr. Todd Masse, who has served as CEO since April 2024. Mr. Masse has chosen to pursue pastures anew, and we thank him for his work, consulting, and direction in helping ILST complete certain milestones that were key to the company.

Mr. Klein was one of the founders of Budding Equity and is a seasoned entrepreneur who currently has ties to various family offices in Canada and the USA. He is poised to take International Star Inc. through the next growth period as ILST looks to working with additional Celebrities and expand product offerings in new states.

Mr. Klein has been in touch with new promising opportunities for our current celebrities and new points of contact to grow our product offering profile. "It makes the most sense for me to lead ILST and its wholly owned subsidiary, Budding Equity, through the next development phase, and I am looking forward to this opportunity," said Mr. Klein. "Also, as we anticipate the rescheduling of cannabis, we're on the brink of an unprecedented era for the industry. This potential regulatory shift will unlock new opportunities for growth, investment, and innovation across the cannabis sector, positioning International Star Inc. to expand our offerings, reach new markets, and drive significant value for our stakeholders.

I also want to thank Mr. Masse for his involvement and expertise and wish him all the best in his next venture."

"Working with ILST, getting them to this point, and handing off the company to the good hands of Mr. Klein gives me confidence in their future while I pursue other projects. I look forward to maintaining an open relationship with ILST and their team", said Mr. Masse.

In the near term, we look forward to appointing additional C-suite management to navigate the growth of ILST as we embark on new opportunities, work with new celebrities, and grow the business.

About International Star Inc:

International Star Inc. (OTC: ILST) operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Budding Equity Inc. ("BEi") and its 20% ownership stake in B Studios LLC. BEi owns and licenses intellectual property through contracts with movie studios and celebrities and structures licensing deals with third parties for cannabis-related products. The company also maintains joint ventures with affiliates of Ice Cube and Kevin Smith to license and brand cannabis and cannabis-related products. B Studios focuses on producing cannabis-themed films and capitalizing on product placement and licensing. A core focus of ILST remains acquiring and developing innovative businesses with high growth potential in the cannabis space and beyond. For more information, you can visit our website at www.ilstinc.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Investors@ilstinc.com

International Star, Inc.

8 The Green

Suite 16020

Dover, DE 19901

Website: www.ilstinc.com

Forward-Looking Statement

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE: International Star, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com