Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2024) - Fathom Nickel Inc (CSE: FNI) (OTCQB: FNICF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on November 6th, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-fni/.

Fathom Nickel Inc. CEO and VP Exploration will be discussing advances at the Gochager Lake and Albert Lake projects

Commodities to be covered: Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, PGE's

About Fathom Nickel Inc

Fathom Nickel Inc. Exploration and Development company focused on magmatic nickel sulphide deposits

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com or visit:

www.redcloudfs.com

www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices

www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS

www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc

www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc

www.instagram.com/redcloudfs

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services