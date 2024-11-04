Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2024) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings (OTC Pink: CBIH) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Charles Tamburello as a new member of the board of directors. His extensive experience in the public markets, which spans nearly three decades, will play a crucial role in driving the company's mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy forward.

Mr. Tamburello has been instrumental in the success of hundreds of public and private companies since 1995, leveraging his deep industry knowledge and valuable connections to facilitate growth and expansion. His track record of orchestrating successful M&A transactions aligns perfectly with CBIH's strategic goals as we look to enhance our capabilities and reach. He is the owner operator of Global Discovery Group, a dynamic platform designed to facilitate engagement between public companies and the investment community, which offers a highly effective and time-efficient way for companies to showcase their latest developments, new products, services, and significant announcements.

"Recognizing the challenges ahead as we strive to reach our ambitious benchmarks, we are committed to bringing on top-tier talent and strategic guidance. Mr. Tamburello exemplifies this commitment," said John Jones, CBIH Treasurer and Director. "His extensive experience in capital acquisition and expertise in navigating complex industries will provide our shareholders with confidence that we are positioned for sustainable growth and value creation."

Charles Tamburello expressed his enthusiasm about joining CBIH, stating, "I'm excited to be a part of the vision of Cannabis Bioscience International and the journey of helping everyday people throughout the world, conquer debilitating ailments and improve their lives."

Mr. Tamburello's appointment to the CBIH board significantly strengthens the company's potential for successful mergers and acquisitions (M&A). His extensive background in executing M&A transactions across diverse sectors equips CBIH with the strategic insights and negotiation skills necessary to identify high-value acquisition targets and maximize deal success. Tamburello's deep industry connections and leadership of The Emerging Growth Conference provide CBIH with enhanced access to potential partners and acquisition opportunities, increasing the likelihood of securing advantageous deals that align with CBIH's growth objectives.

Furthermore, his expertise in capital raising allows CBIH to pursue acquisitions more aggressively, ensuring the company has the necessary resources to act swiftly on opportunities and expand its portfolio. This combination of M&A experience, industry influence, and capital acquisition skills provides CBIH with a competitive edge, enabling the company to grow strategically through targeted acquisitions that bolster its market position and drive long-term shareholder value.

This powerful combination of skills and connections positions CBIH to seize high-value opportunities and strategically expand our portfolio, strengthening our market position and delivering sustained value for shareholders. With Mr. Tamburello's leadership, we are more confident than ever in our path to becoming an industry leader and achieving long-term, transformative growth.

