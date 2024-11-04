Ecuador's National Assembly has unanimously approved a new law to promote private initiative in energy generation. Among other measures, it seeks to stimulate self-consumption and promote private investment in the energy sector. Ecuador's National Assembly has unanimously approved a new law to boost private energy generation amid an ongoing energy crisis marked by mandated night blackouts. President Daniel Noboa submitted the law as urgent for economic reasons to encourage renewable energy solutions and private sector investment. The law exempts renewable energy generators up to 10 MW for cogeneration ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...