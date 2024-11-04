INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Avrio Institute, LeaderLogic to Keynote 40th Edition of MD&M West

Registration for the leading B2B event in the medical device and advanced manufacturing industry is now open.

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / MD&M West, the most comprehensive manufacturing trade show in North America (February 4-6, 2025 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California), announces Dr. Shawn DuBravac, Chief Executive Officer and President, Avrio Institute, and Nick Webb, Chief Executive Officer, LeaderLogic, as keynote speakers for the 2025 event.

Amid rapid changes across the advanced manufacturing landscape, Webb's keynote, "Driving Growth and Innovation in Medical Device Design, Manufacturing, and Packaging," will provide actionable insights and powerful takeaways. This session equips attendees with the tools necessary to drive growth, foster innovation, and implement cutting-edge technologies to successfully navigate the evolving landscape of 2025 and beyond. Drawing on his experience with multibillion-dollar clients through LeaderLogic, Webb will share practical strategies that empower leaders to anticipate industry shifts and seize emerging opportunities.

Dr. Shawn DuBravac, the New York Times best-selling author with a focus on mass adoption of new technologies, will explore how AI is transforming manufacturing by driving efficiency, enhancing product quality, and enabling customization and sustainability. In "AI and the Future of Manufacturing: Envisioning What's Next," Dr.DuBravac will highlight real-world case studies showcasing successful AI implementations in manufacturing, emphasizing the tangible benefits and lessons learned from these initiatives.

"MD&M West celebrates 40 years with a new overarching brand name and the continued emphasis on collaboration, adaptability and future focused strategies that drive manufacturing success," says Melissa Magestro, VP, Informa Markets Engineering. "With advancements in AI, design, evolving care delivery models and sustainability reshaping the industry, MD&M West unites leaders across manufacturing, medical devices and plastics sectors for meaningful conversations and exchange."

California is the epicenter for manufacturing output in the United States with over 35,000 manufacturing firms employing over 1 million Californians. On a global scale, the manufacturing market is projected to grow 1.15% annually from 2024 to 2029, reaching a market volume of $9.3 trillion by 2029. In terms of value added, the US ranks second in manufacturing market in the world, making MD&M a vital platform for industry leaders to collaborate and drive the sector forward.

The show will also feature over 40 conference sessions, 5 workshops and 30 plus free educational sessions on the show floor.

Registration for MD&M West is now open. The expo pass also provides access to Sustainable Manufacturing Expo, a new event dedicated to showcasing the latest technologies, innovations and thought leadership for progressing sustainable manufacturing processes forward, taking place February 4-5, 2025 in the North Hall.

About MD&M

MD&M, organized by Informa Markets Engineering, is the leading group of business events across the U.S. for professionals in medical, critical and advanced manufacturing. United under one brand, MD&M is the premier platform where professionals meet, learn and collaborate to drive innovations in life-saving devices, cutting-edge technologies and advanced manufacturing processes. Founded in 1985, the MD&M portfolio includes MD&M West, MD&M East, MD&M South and MD&M Midwest. Focusing on fostering collaboration across regions and sectors, MD&M is dedicated to empowering professionals through year-round engagement, advanced matchmaking technology and specialized events that reflect the ever-evolving needs of the industry.

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets Engineering, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Engineering PR

EngineeringPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View the original press release on accesswire.com