Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Inc Launches Groundbreaking Veteran-Led Testing for InTheZone Focused Extreme, With Promising Early Results

Nitches Inc (OTC PINK:NICH) is proud to announce that we have begun our highly anticipated Phase One testing, led by a distinguished U.S. Army veteran, who served as a First Sergeant in Aviation and operated in high-stress roles. This testing is focused on gathering real-world feedback from veterans, law enforcement, and firefighters who operate in intense, high-stakes environments. Due to his notable rank and service, we're withholding his identity until the testing concludes, but he will be sharing exclusive images next week as a preview of the results. Additionally, we're excited to be in final discussions with him to join our board of advisor-a pivotal milestone for InTheZone Labs that we hope to formalize soon.

With our InTheZone Focused Extreme supplement, we aim to support clarity, focus, and mental resilience for those who face high-stress situations, including veterans handling combat helicopters, tactical vehicles, and other complex machinery. The carefully selected ingredients in Focused Extreme are designed to counteract brain fog and improve cognitive function, which we believe is essential for individuals in these intense roles. Ingredients like L-Theanine, Bacopa Monnieri, and Alpha-GPC provide calming focus and cognitive clarity, while Rhodiola Rosea and Ginkgo Biloba may aid in reducing stress and promoting mental endurance, ideal for high-pressure professions.

Recognizing that veterans and first responders often go underserved, we're committed to supporting these brave individuals by offering special discounts for veterans and service personnel. This initiative, along with our targeted testing, showcases our dedication to meeting the unique needs of these communities-an area rarely addressed by other companies in the supplement industry.

InTheZone Labs sees this as a unique market opportunity, combining financial growth with a mission to empower those who have given so much to society. Early feedback from our veteran testers, including helicopter pilots, has been promising, with many noting increased focus and clarity even after just a few uses. This gives us confidence that Focused Extreme could become an invaluable tool for individuals facing similar mental demands.

We are also excited to announce that next week, our entire InTheZone product line-including Focused Extreme, Passion, and Youth-will be available on Amazon, making it easier for people nationwide to access and experience the benefits. This Amazon milestone aligns with our strategy to expand our distribution channels and reach a wider audience.

As we continue to expand, we are actively pursuing additional affiliate and distribution partnerships and are in the process of onboarding with prominent affiliate networks. This will further amplify our reach, especially as we finalize deals with high-level affiliates poised to bring our products to a broader market.

This veteran-led testing is just one segment of our broader Phase One initiative. We're also working closely with former NFL athletes, medical doctors, chiropractors, and have even reached out to professional wrestlers for comprehensive feedback on our products.

InTheZone Labs invites the public to experience the benefits firsthand. We're committed to transparency, and we value community feedback-whether you're a veteran or a civilian. American-made, FDA-compliant, and driven by results, we believe our products can help everyone get "In The Zone."

[FDA Disclaimer: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.]

For affiliate and distribution opportunities, please reach out to us via InTheZoneLabs.com. Join us as we transform the focus and wellness landscape, one review at a time.

About Nitches, Inc.

Nitches, Inc. (OTC: NICH) is committed to developing high-quality, innovative lifestyle and wellness products. Through InTheZone Labs, Nitches is bringing forward bioceutical solutions designed to optimize mental and physical performance, aiming to meet the needs of a diverse and growing market.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

John Morgan

Ceo

info@nitchescorp.com

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

