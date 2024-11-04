Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Video Event | Windward (WNWD) Investor Forum We are delighted to announce that Windward (WNWD) will be presenting at Hardman & Co's upcoming Investor Forum at 3:00pm on Thursday 14 November 2024. Register for the event to secure your place and submit questions. Windward is an exciting UK-listed AI company with an innovative business model that is driving strong growth. It grew revenues by 37% to $17.6m in the first half of FY24 and, according to consensus estimates, is expected to swing into EBITDA profitability in FY25. We look forward to hearing from Ami Daniel, CEO, and Ofer Segev, CFO. This interactive online Investor Forum comes at a crucial time. Presenting companies will address how their growth strategies and opportunity pipelines are set to perform in the post-budget environment, exploring the potential impacts and opportunities arising from the latest economic measures. The Forum promises to deliver valuable insights into how these businesses plan to leverage market conditions to sustain and drive growth. This webinar represents a key communication channel for investors learn about company strategy and progress. All investors, whether existing shareholders or not, are invited to watch the presentation and take part in the Q&A session afterwards. There is no charge for attending. Investors are encouraged to submit their questions when registering or during the event. A recording of the webinar will be available on the Hardman & Co website shortly after the event for those who cannot attend the live presentation. Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9817307129697/WN_3L26Tq96QOOiRRQQ5ivNfQ To be first in the know about Hardman & Co's latest digital events, subscribe to the mailing list here . Our video events are designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. Hardman & Co | 9 Bonhill Street | London | EC2A 4DJ | www.hardmanandco.com Hardman & Co Research can be accessed for free after MiFID II.

