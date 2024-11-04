Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2024) - Shoal Point Energy Ltd. (CSE: SHP), announced today that CEO Mark Jarvis appeared on the NTV evening news program on Friday, where he was interviewed by journalist Don Bradshaw about Shoal Point's lawsuit against the government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
The story can be viewed by visiting https://ntvplus.ca/programs/evening-newshour?category_id=152823 at the time stamps 4:28 - 7:35.
About Shoal Point Energy Ltd.
Shoal Point Energy Ltd. is a public company listed on the CSE exchange under the symbol "SHP". The company retains its oil and gas interests in the Humber Arm Allochthon play in western Newfoundland.
