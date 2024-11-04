Jupiter, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2024) - Healing Realty Trust ("HRT" or the "Company"), a data-driven, self-managed real estate investment company with a portfolio centered on purchasing healthcare-related real estate assets dedicated to serving the mental, behavioral, and physical health sectors, as well as in the advancement of innovative and emerging psychedelic therapies, announced the appointment of Richard Gatward to the Company's Advisory Board.

"Richard brings extensive experience and strategic insight to the team and shares our commitment to making a positive difference," said Joe Caltabiano, CEO of HRT. "We are honored to welcome him to our Advisory Board, further bolstering our ability to revolutionize the conventional real estate investment space and address the lack of clinical infrastructure to support the administration of critical healthcare services and novel treatments."

Richard Gatward has more than 35 years of experience within multiple disciplines including trading, sales, research, risk management, portfolio construction, and creating solutions for clients and issuers with complex private financing obstacles. As Executive Vice President at Freedom Capital Markets, he is responsible for Corporate M&A and the company's Family Office practice. Richard spent the first 20 years of his career at Lehman Brothers, where he became the Head of Global Convertible Securities and Structured Products. After Lehman, he built out RBC Capital Market's Convertible Securities and High-Yield business. Most recently, he served as Chief Investment Officer at Kemmerer Resources, a NJ-based single-family office, where he was solely responsible for managing their public and private equity and fixed income portfolio for 22 family members, totaling nearly $2.5 billion.

Richard spends his spare time giving back to his local community, serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for ECLC, a NJ non-profit school, day program, and job coaching organization for severely disabled children and adults, and Mrs. Wilson's house, a long-term treatment facility for women suffering from abuse, addiction, and PTSD. He also serves as a Board member for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, focused on fundraising and community outreach.



About Healing Realty Trust

Healing Realty Trust (HRT) is a data-driven, self-managed real estate investment company with a portfolio centered on purchasing healthcare-related real estate assets dedicated to serving the mental, behavioral, and physical health sectors, as well as in the advancement of innovative and emerging psychedelic therapies.

