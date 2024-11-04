NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Changes to Series Rules for Swedish Stock Options (301/24)

Effective Friday, November 29, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) will amend the Quotation List as described below: -- The series rules for Swedish equities (sections 1.1 and 1.12) will be changed to generally introduce a higher level of granularity regarding the minimum number of series listed and intervals between exercise prices. The new parameters are available in the attached file. -- Additionally, the on-request framework (section 1.5) will be changed as a consequence of the above updates to set out that for Swedish equities, a requested exercise price must be a multiple of the interval applicable for the requested or a shorter time to expiration. Defined terms in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Exchange and Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. An updated version of the Quotation List will be available on the Derivatives Rules webpage in due course. For further information regarding this exchange notice, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1256947