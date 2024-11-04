Concerning removal of UAB Integre Trans bonds from the Nasdaq Baltic First North market

On November 4, 2024, Nasdaq Vilnius made a decision to remove the bonds of UAB "Integre Trans" (INTRFLOT26FA, ISIN code LT0000407553) from trading on the First North alternative market. The bonds of UAB "Integre Trans" will be removed from November 5, 2024. These financial instruments will be delisted in accordance with the provisions of clause 37.1.9 of the Rules of the First North in Lithuania ("the court has initiated bankruptcy proceedings"). Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.