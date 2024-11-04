Schuler Incorporated Canton: Schuler Opens New Facility in Canada

Local sales and service facility supports Canadian market

Schuler North America opened a new sales and service facility, DBA Schuler Canada, on October 1. This state-of-the-art facility, located in Cambridge, ON, is shared with Schuler's rigging and plant installations partner, Trade-Mark Industrial, Inc.

Schuler Canada's facility features a shop floor stocked with tools, equipment, and spare parts, as well as an office space with a dedicated sales and service team.

"This strategic investment underscores our unwavering commitment to deepening partnerships with our Canadian customers," says Kevin McAllister, President of Schuler North America. "Schuler Canada provides them with enhanced accessibility and expedited support."

The establishment of Schuler Canada provides significant advantages for the Canadian market, including the ability to quote customers in Canadian dollars. Cross-border restrictions, e.g., working visas, will also cease to be an issue as a direct result of the new office.

"Trade-Mark is excited to be part of Schuler's Canadian team," says Thomas Straus, President and CEO at Trade-Mark. "This partnership will ensure unmatched value and service for Canadian clients, creating a one-stop provider for the forming industry needs."

Schuler has over 300 machines in Canada and more than 70 customers that will benefit from this investment. A major Tier-One automotive supplier in the region already praised Schuler's efficiency with their recent modernization project.

"Partnering with Trade-Mark gives us a great competitive edge for our customers," explains Heiko Ochmann, Service Manager at Schuler Canada. "We have our team of experts on-site with prompt access to spare parts and a reputable rigging and plant installations contractor."

Manufacturers using non-Schuler brand equipment can also benefit from Schuler Canada's extensive portfolio of tailored lifecycle services for all press systems, including proactive maintenance, retrofits, modernization, spare parts, and more.

About Schuler Group - www.schulergroup.com

Schuler offers customized cutting-edge technology in all areas of forming - from the networked press to press shop planning. In addition to presses, Schuler's products include automation, dies, process know-how, and service for the entire metalworking industry. Within the Metris platform by ANDRITZ, Schuler brings together digital solutions for networking forming technology and develops them continuously to further improve line productivity and availability. For battery production in gigafactories, Schuler provides equipment and services in the process steps of cell assembly and formation. Schuler customers include automotive manufacturers and suppliers, as well as companies in the forging, household appliance, and electrical industries. Presses from the Schuler Group mint coins for more than 180 countries. Founded in 1839 at the Göppingen, Germany headquarters, Schuler has approximately 5,000 employees at production sites in Europe, China, and the Americas, as well as service companies in more than 40 countries. The company is part of the international technology group ANDRITZ.

Schuler's global portfolio of world-renowned brands include BCN (Bliss Clearing Niagara) Technical Services, Müller Weingarten, Beutler, Umformtechnik Erfurt, SMG Pressen, Hydrap Pressen, Wilkins & Mitchell, Bêché, Spiertz Presses, Farina Presse, Liebergeld, Peltzer & Ehlers, Schleicher, Sovema Group, and Bitrode Corporation.

About Schuler North America - www.schulergroup.com

Schuler North America (Schuler), headquartered in Canton, Michigan, is the North American subsidiary of Schuler Group. Schuler provides new equipment, spare parts, and a portfolio of lifecycle services for all press systems - including preventative maintenance, press shop design and optimization, turnkey installations, retrofits for existing systems, and localized production and service. Schuler's best-in-class position in the metalworking and materials industry serves automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers, as well as battery, home appliance, electronics, forging, and other industries.

