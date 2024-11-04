Jaguar Health, Inc.: Abstract Describing Significant Results of Crofelemer for Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea in Breast Cancer Patients Accepted for Presentation at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Adult patients with breast cancer are a prespecified subgroup of the recently conducted OnTarget trial evaluating crofelemer for prophylaxis of cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD)

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar") family company Napo Pharmaceuticals ("Napo") today announced that the late-breaking abstract about the recently completed analysis of the prespecified subgroup of adult patients with breast cancer from the Phase 3 OnTarget trial, which indicates that crofelemer achieved significant results in this subgroup, has been accepted for a poster presentation on December 11, 2024 at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). Patients with breast cancer accounted for the majority of participants in this unprecedented prophylactic clinical trial recently conducted by Napo for diarrhea in adult patients with solid tumors receiving targeted therapy with or without standard chemotherapy.

"We are thrilled that this important abstract has been accepted for presentation at SABCS. A full study report on the breast cancer subgroup analysis will be presented at the meeting and is expected to be submitted to a peer-reviewed journal," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO. "The content of the abstract will serve as the cornerstone of the briefing package we plan to submit to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to request a meeting to discuss possible pathways to make crofelemer available as efficiently as possible to breast cancer patients. Additional analyses of OnTarget prespecified subgroups are ongoing, and we believe data from additional analyses may result in future submissions to peer-reviewed forums."

The lead author of the abstract, and the National Principal Investigator of the OnTarget trial, is Pablo C. Okhuysen, MD, FACP, FIDSA, Professor, Department of Infectious Diseases, Infection Control and Employee Health at MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas in Houston. Other key authors of the abstract include Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD, Chair of Napo's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and Jaguar's Chief Scientific Officer; Napo SAB member Lee Schwartzberg, M.D., FACP, Chief of Medical Oncology at Renown Health in Reno, Nevada; Napo SAB member Eric Roeland, MD, FAAHPM, FASCO, Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology/Medical Oncology, School of Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University; Napo SAB member Stacey Tinianov, MPH, a Board Certified Patient Advocate; Napo SAB member Dr. Kelly Shanahan, a former clinician and a metastatic breast cancer patient who is now a full-time independent patient advocate; as well as two key advisors to Napo: Enoch Bortey and James Bolognese.

"It is an exciting time to be a part of the company's SAB," said Dr. Shanahan. "As a cancer patient, having options to manage the side effects of life saving drugs is very important. I believe studying crofelemer for the prophylaxis of CTD is very exciting. We cancer patients don't want to take a medication to deal with a side effect that in turn causes a different side effect."

A second late-breaking abstract related to the OnTarget trial, based on data from the placebo arm of the study, has also been accepted for a poster presentation on December 11, 2024 at SABCS.

In addition to participating in both poster presentations with its SAB members at SABCS, and in alignment with Jaguar's core focus on patient comfort, dignity, and cancer supportive care in general, Napo will be hosting a gathering for patient advocates during SABCS as part of the company's ongoing patient engagement program.

Since 1977, SABCS has been the leading scientific conference for scientists, physicians, clinical investigators, breast care providers, and advocates seeking an exchange of new information in experimental biology, etiology, prevention, diagnosis, and therapy of premalignant breast disease and breast cancer. Based on attendance levels from 2023 SABCS, the symposium organizers anticipate more than 10,000 attendees for this year's event.

