Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
04.11.2024 15:06 Uhr
109 Leser
Rigel Life Sciences: European leader in contamination control, has presented at the Annual Strategic Meeting the strategies which will guide its global expansion in the next five years

ROME, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The plan provides for a targeted strengthening of current assets, with clear objectives of optimizing the products portfolio, enhancing internal skills, strengthening of the brand and continuous innovation.

Rigel Leading solutions Logo

The ambitious initiative, illustrated by the Chief executive Officer Antonio Rachini, has instilled great interest among field experts Giovanni Scialò and Claudio Cafasso, who were present at the event and intend to invest in Rigel.

Also supporting this strategy Daniele Pandolfi will be part of the team, recognized expert in contamination's monitoring in aseptic environments, who will be the Global Development & Strategic Director starting November 4th. Pandolfi's extensive experience and his strategic vision for emerging markets is going to contribute in a significative way to Rigel's International Growth.

Founded in 2008, Rigel is a European group specialized in advanced solutions for contamination's control in aseptic environments, with applications in areas of high qualification like pharmaceutical production, healthcare sector and Aerospace. Amidst its advanced solutions, Rigel encloses systems for management, monitoring and validation of microbiologic and particles contamination levels in areas of controlled contamination, besides a complete range of portable instruments for HEPA filters' leak-test.
Moreover, Rigel is distributor for the national market of QC's consumables and production and it also has a ISO 17025 Calibration Accredited center.

With main locations in Rome and Milan, Rigel works through subsidiaries in France, Hungary, Turkey and United Arab Emirates, reinforcing its global presence and answering all the needs of a market in continuous evolution.

For further information, please write to Katia Chiari at the following address katia.chiari@rigel-ls.com, +39 06 81915011

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2546226/Rigel_Leading_solutions_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-leader-in-contamination-control-has-presented-at-the-annual-strategic-meeting-the-strategies-which-will-guide-its-global-expansion-in-the-next-five-years-302293447.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
