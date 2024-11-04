Johnson Controls International plc: JOHNSON CONTROLS APPOINTS RICHARD LEK AS VICE PRESIDENT & PRESIDENT, BUILDING SOLUTIONS EMEALA

Lek Succeeds Marc Vandiepenbeeck who continues to serve as executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer of Johnson Controls

CORK, Ireland, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has named Richard Lek as vice president and president, Building Solutions Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), effective today. In this role Lek will serve as a member of the Executive Committee and lead the execution of our go-to-market strategy in EMEALA, using customer and market insights to capture new growth opportunities, and will deliver superior customer experiences throughout the building lifecycle. Lek succeeds Marc Vandiepenbeeck, who continues to serve as executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer of Johnson Controls.

"Richard brings a wealth of experience to his new role, building on a successful decades-long career at Johnson Controls driving business results in Europe," said Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO George Oliver. "We've seen an improvement in our EMEALA segment as we have implemented our end-to-end operating model. I have every confidence that he will continue the incredible progress we've experienced the past two years, which included a significant improvement in profitability."

Lek joined Johnson Controls more than 20 years ago and has deep knowledge of products, markets and customers, having held multiple roles across both the field and Global Products businesses. Prior to taking this role, he served as vice president & general manager, Continental Europe, where he drove business growth with double digit return on sales, operational efficiency improvements and positive performance metrics.

"I have tremendous passion for Johnson Controls and take pride in the colleagues and customers that I am privileged to work with each day. I look forward to continuing this momentum and building on the strong foundation already in place as we transition to a simpler, higher growth company positioned to deliver more consistent, predictable results," said Lek.

Lek will be based out of the Johnson Controls Rotterdam office.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

