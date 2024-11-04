Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AQCA | ISIN: IE00BY7QL619 | Ticker-Symbol: TYIA
Tradegate
04.11.24
08:02 Uhr
68,81 Euro
-0,83
-1,19 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,0669,2916:12
69,0569,2816:12
PR Newswire
04.11.2024 15:06 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Johnson Controls International plc: JOHNSON CONTROLS APPOINTS RICHARD LEK AS VICE PRESIDENT & PRESIDENT, BUILDING SOLUTIONS EMEALA

  • Lek Succeeds Marc Vandiepenbeeck who continues to serve as executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer of Johnson Controls

CORK, Ireland, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has named Richard Lek as vice president and president, Building Solutions Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), effective today. In this role Lek will serve as a member of the Executive Committee and lead the execution of our go-to-market strategy in EMEALA, using customer and market insights to capture new growth opportunities, and will deliver superior customer experiences throughout the building lifecycle. Lek succeeds Marc Vandiepenbeeck, who continues to serve as executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer of Johnson Controls.

"Richard brings a wealth of experience to his new role, building on a successful decades-long career at Johnson Controls driving business results in Europe," said Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO George Oliver. "We've seen an improvement in our EMEALA segment as we have implemented our end-to-end operating model. I have every confidence that he will continue the incredible progress we've experienced the past two years, which included a significant improvement in profitability."

Lek joined Johnson Controls more than 20 years ago and has deep knowledge of products, markets and customers, having held multiple roles across both the field and Global Products businesses. Prior to taking this role, he served as vice president & general manager, Continental Europe, where he drove business growth with double digit return on sales, operational efficiency improvements and positive performance metrics.

"I have tremendous passion for Johnson Controls and take pride in the colleagues and customers that I am privileged to work with each day. I look forward to continuing this momentum and building on the strong foundation already in place as we transition to a simpler, higher growth company positioned to deliver more consistent, predictable results," said Lek.

Lek will be based out of the Johnson Controls Rotterdam office.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jim Lucas

Danielle Canzanella

Direct: +1 414.340.1752

Direct: +1 203.499.8297

Email: jim.lucas@jci.com

Email: Danielle.canzanella@jci.com

Johnson Controls has named Richard Lek as vice president and president, Building Solutions Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), effective Nov. 4, 2024.

About Johnson Controls:
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

Johnson Controls has named Richard Lek as vice president and president, Building Solutions Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), effective Nov. 4, 2024.

Johnson Controls Logo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548197/JCI_Richard_Lek.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/73855/johnson_controls_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/johnson-controls-appoints-richard-lek-as-vice-president--president-building-solutions-emeala-302295387.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.