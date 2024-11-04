Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Oscar Properties Holding AB from Nasdaq Stockholm

On October 31, 2024, Stockholm District Court declared Oscar Properties Holding AB bankrupt, based on an application from the Swedish Tax Agency. According to item 29 in Supplement D of Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange may decide to delist the Shares of the issuer if an application for bankruptcy, winding-up or equivalent motion has been filed by the issuer or a third party to a court or other public authority. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to delist the ordinary shares, preference shares, class B preference shares and warrants of Oscar Properties Holding AB from Nasdaq Stockholm with immediate effect. The trading in the instruments is halted and will not be resumed. Short name: OP ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016278303 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 99753 ---------------------------- Short name: OP PREF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016278311 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 109238 ---------------------------- Short name: OP PREFB ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016278329 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 121882 ---------------------------- Short name: OP TO1 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017083561 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 242377 ---------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB