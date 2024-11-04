Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2024
WKN: A3CYQ2 | ISIN: SE0016278303 | Ticker-Symbol: 7O41
Frankfurt
31.10.24
09:17 Uhr
0,007 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
04.11.2024 15:10 Uhr
80 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Oscar Properties Holding AB from Nasdaq Stockholm

On October 31, 2024, Stockholm District Court declared Oscar Properties Holding
AB bankrupt, based on an application from the Swedish Tax Agency. 

According to item 29 in Supplement D of Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers
of Shares, the exchange may decide to delist the Shares of the issuer if an
application for bankruptcy, winding-up or equivalent motion has been filed by
the issuer or a third party to a court or other public authority. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to delist the
ordinary shares, preference shares, class B preference shares and warrants of
Oscar Properties Holding AB from Nasdaq Stockholm with immediate effect. 

The trading in the instruments is halted and will not be resumed.



Short name:        OP
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016278303
----------------------------
Order book ID:     99753
----------------------------



Short name:     OP PREF
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016278311
----------------------------
Order book ID:    109238
----------------------------



Short name:     OP PREFB
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016278329
----------------------------
Order book ID:    121882
----------------------------



Short name:      OP TO1
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017083561
----------------------------
Order book ID:    242377
----------------------------



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
