Blackmoor Investment Partners ("Blackmoor"), a long-term equity investor and active owner of high quality European public companies with significant improvement potential, has attracted investment from and appointed Alex Savin as Senior Partner.

Blackmoor was founded by Douglas Smith and Guido Schmidt-Chiari in 2017 to deliver superior returns to its investors by deploying private equity best practices to implement value creation strategies at its investee companies. Since inception, it has made over 25 core investments, having initiated and implemented change programs across its portfolio, significantly outperforming relevant benchmarks.

Alex Savin brings extensive private equity experience, having worked at Bain Company's Private Equity practice in London and Boston, and co-founding one of the most successful private equity firms in Central and Eastern Europe, which was backed by global institutional investors and delivered outstanding results. Prior to joining Blackmoor, he led Chrome Capital, an investment firm operating across Europe and the US. Savin will now fully dedicate his time to broadening and expanding Blackmoor's model and scaling its business. With Savin on board, Blackmoor's senior team aims to build on past successes and enhance its distinct private equity approach to public investments to become a partner of choice for global investors looking to generate outsized returns in Europe.

Douglas Smith, Senior Partner remarked: "Alex has been a key adviser to our firm for several years. His appointment is transformational for Blackmoor and signals our intent to further strengthen our core private equity approach to public market investments. In our role as a strategic reference shareholder, Blackmoor works with companies and fellow shareholders to unlock operational improvements, strengthen governance and facilitate strategic M&A to realise our companies' full potential. Our ability to tap into Alex's impressive 30+ year track record and networks will be invaluable as we deepen our private equity capabilities in origination, engagement, through to exit."

Alexander Savin, Senior Partner remarked: "I am thrilled to be joining Blackmoor due to the strength of our senior bench, our track record and the opportunities that lie ahead to grow the business. Our high conviction, thematic-based strategy will enable us to capitalise on numerous opportunities in our markets. I look forward to helping to expand Blackmoor's private equity capabilities and its potential to generate superior returns to a broader pool of investors across Europe, the US and globally."

For enquiries: https://Blackmoorip.com or contact enquiry@blackmoorip.com

About Blackmoor

Blackmoor Investment Partners is a long-term investor and an active owner of a limited number of strategic minority stakes in high quality European public companies with significant value creation and M&A potential.

We seek to deliver superior long-term returns for our investors by engaging with Boards and Management of our investee companies to unlock value though improvements in strategy, operations, capital structure, investor relations and execution of strategic M&A opportunities.

Blackmoor Investment Partners Limited is authorised and regulated by the FCA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241104597569/en/

Contacts:

enquiry@blackmoorip.com