Recreatives Industries, Inc. Partners with FreedomRoad Financial to Offer Consumer Financing for New MAX Amphibious ATVs

Recreatives Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK:RECX) ("Recreatives" or the "Company"), manufacturer of MAX Amphibious 6x6 All-Terrain Vehicles (www.maxatvs.com), is pleased to announce the Company has partnered with FreedomRoad Financial, a national powersports lending company providing retail loans exclusively through authorized OEM and dealer partners.

Extending consumers the option to finance MAX ATVs through FreedomRoad Financial factory-direct and through Authorized MAX dealers is the Company's next step towards developing the brand into a viable contender in the global ATV and UTV market, which is expected to exceed $10 billion in 2024 and compound approximately 5% annually over the next 10 years.

Through this partnership, qualified consumers can purchase a base model MAX 2 (listed at $14,699 MSRP) for as low as $0 down and $259/month. Offering the option to finance a new MAX ATV gives consumers the flexibility to customize their MAX 2 with additional accessories, which could increase the vehicle's price up to $25,254 MSRP.

Recreatives resumed production of its MAX 2 model (2-passenger) in June 2024 and is now manufacturing the 2025 model year. Leading into a production forecast of 300-400 MAX 2 vehicles in 2025, Recreatives will begin to invest extensively in marketing the MAX brand and re-establishing its dealer network in North America, which previously exceeded 200 MAX ATV dealers.

Recently, Recreatives received national exposure from DealerNews Magazine in a three part series about the history of the Amphibious ATV industry, which was published in three issues between August 2024 and October 2024. The Company was also notified that a previous generation of its MAX 4 model that Recreatives recently refurbished was featured nationwide on FOX News during an interview with Grey Bull Rescue Foundation, which rescued over 30 people in the following days after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida.

This recent exposure has resulted in the Company receiving an influx of inquiries from dealers and consumers in the US and Canada.

To learn more about MAX ATVs and for general inquiries, please visit www.maxatvs.com or contact 1-800-255-2511.

About Recreatives Industries, Inc.

RECREATIVES INDUSTRIES, INC. ("RECX") is the manufacturer of MAX amphibious six-wheel-drive (6x6) all-terrain vehicles (www.maxatvs.com), originally manufactured by Recreatives Industries Inc. of Buffalo, NY, from 1970 to 2013. RECX is continuing MAX's brand legacy of 53 years by relaunching the entire MAX ATV product line from existing, proven designs, which will ensure a rapid re-entry into the global ATV and UTV. Beyond traditional MAX ATV production, RECX plans to diversify its product line by introducing new vehicles and products to market in a compressed timeframe. The company's planned diversification includes larger eight-wheeled vehicles (8x8) as well as electric vehicle (EV) drivetrains to draw on recent advancements in battery and drive motor technology, which make fitment in smaller vehicles possible. RECX management believes that electric vehicles can ultimately offer performance that exceeds that of the traditional mechanical transmissions that most all-terrain vehicles employ.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be canceled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC "). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act, and Securities Exchange Act.

