Caprae Capital Launches AI-Powered Search-as-a-Service Platform to Support Entrepreneurs and Investors in Business Acquisitions

Innovative Platform to Boost Acquisition Success Rates and Support Baby Boomer Exits, with Tailored Solutions for Entrepreneurs looking to grow their venture through acquisitions

GLENDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Caprae Capital proudly announces the launch of its AI-Leveraged Search-as-a-Service platform (SaaS), a first-of-its-kind solution designed to streamline the business acquisition process for entrepreneurs and investment funds. This innovative service directly addresses the challenges that have often led to stalled deals and underserved acquisition needs, particularly as baby boomer business owners prepare to exit their companies over the next decade.

With an estimated $10 trillion worth of small and medium-sized businesses expected to be sold by retiring business owners within the next two decades, the need for expert acquisition support is at an all-time high. Historically, institutionalized support in this space has been limited to the Traditional Search Fund model, an asset class that has shown stalling performance in the past few years. The average traditional search fund takes nearly 2-years to acquire a single business. Additionally, based on recent data nearly 50% of searchers in traditional search funds fail to close an acquisition during this period, and of those who do, roughly one-third of CEOs are later dismissed or forced out. This leaves almost 70% of traditional search fund entrepreneurs eventually considering a self-funded approach to acquiring a business.

Despite these recent trends, traditional search funds have provided a valuable model for many acquisition entrepreneurs. Caprae Capital's new SaaS platform is designed to complement this traditional model as well as individual entrepreneurs. In recent years, the increasing flexibility of SBA loans has made self-funded search an attractive option for more entrepreneurs, allowing them to pursue acquisitions independently. Caprae Capital's SaaS platform is designed to serve all types of acquisition entrepreneurs and investors.

Whether traditional or self-funded, the acquisition journey presents significant challenges that can hinder a buyer's ability to close a deal. For example, many searchers who pursue a career in entrepreneurship through acquisitions, come from finance or consulting backgrounds, often with limited experience in sales and marketing. This can make it difficult for them to build the critical mass of opportunities needed to increase the odds of finding the right acquisition. Without a solid pipeline of qualified leads, deals often take longer to materialize, putting additional strain on both time and resources.

Moreover, a significant number of searchers are first-time entrepreneurs, which can make it challenging to relate to business owners on a personal level. Building rapport and understanding the unique story behind a business is key to navigating seller concerns and creating trust. For a searcher unfamiliar with this dynamic, connecting with owners who have often built their companies from the ground up can be an obstacle to building mutual understanding, which can delay or even prevent deals from closing.

One of the most critical challenges of any entrepreneur looking to acquire businesses are the financial strain of a prolonged search. Many searchers run out of funds before finding the right acquisition, and the high opportunity cost of an extended search often leads them to consider alternate paths. Caprae Capital's Search-as-a-Service platform is designed to alleviate these pressures by providing a robust support system that includes deal sourcing, financing assistance, and guidance from experts, all of which work together to shorten timelines and improve acquisition outcomes.

"Our mission at Caprae Capital is to become a true partner to acquisition entrepreneurs and investors, whether they're pursuing a traditional or self-funded path," said Kevin Hong, Managing Partner at Caprae Capital. "By integrating AI technology with our extensive operational expertise and partnerships across the industry, we aim to solve some of the most common pain points in the acquisition space. With our family office managing over 30 portfolio companies and by partnering with various vendors in the ecosystm, we're fostering a community where we can support entrepreneurs become more successful."

As baby boomer business owners prepare to exit, Caprae Capital's AI-driven Search-as-a-Service platform is positioned to deliver substantial value to all parties involved. By equipping today's searchers with the tools, insights, and support necessary for success, Caprae Capital is building a more dynamic and sustainable acquisition landscape that benefits both buyers and sellers.

