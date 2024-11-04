Creative Market Unveils 'Salted Caramel' as Its New Color of the Season

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Creative Market, the leading platform for high-quality design assets, proudly announces Salted Caramel (B56A41) as the new Color of the Season. This warm, sweet brown hue, reminiscent of amber glass and rich autumn spices, is set to inspire designers and creatives as they bring projects to life this season.

Salted Caramel, New Color of the Season

Embracing the Warmth of Fall

"This season's color evokes the comforting essence of fall-think coffee brewing, fresh cookies, and the crisp autumn air," explains Laura Busche at Creative Market. "Salted Caramel is designed to bring warmth and familiarity to your designs, pairing beautifully with both vibrant contrasts and soft autumnal tones."

Ideal for both minimalist and maximalist aesthetics, Salted Caramel provides a foundation that feels both fresh and grounded when paired with moody teals and deep blues, or nostalgic and inviting alongside mustard yellows and burnt oranges. Its rich, earthy quality makes it a standout choice for designers looking to invoke a sense of comfort and familiarity in their work.

A Seasonal Shift in Design

Every quarter, Creative Market delves into extensive trend research, analyzing internal data and marketplace activity to select a color that encapsulates the season's prevailing aesthetic trends. Creative Market's Color of the Season influences the creative choices of designers and shop owners globally, refreshing projects and sparking new ideas. This fall, Salted Caramel emerges as the defining shade, offering a versatile and character-rich palette for a range of design applications. This hue marks the latest in a series of color selections aimed at inspiring creatives worldwide. Explore previous Colors of the Season here.

Learn More and Get Inspired

Creative Market invites designers, marketers, and creatives to explore the possibilities of Salted Caramel by visiting its blog. There, readers can discover complementary color palettes and tips for integrating this cozy hue into their upcoming projects. To get inspired and start using Salted Caramel in your designs, visit Creative Market's blog article and curated collection.

About Creative Market

Creative Market is the one-stop marketplace for design assets. From fonts to themes, graphics to templates, we provide creative professionals with the tools they need to bring their visions to life.

For more information, please visit Creative Market.

--

The image above features Linocut P.2 by KetteCreate, Green Modern Expressive Art by Sant.ART, 2025 Calendar and Planner by May Motif, Vintage Breeze Floral Collage Art by Eclectic Anthology, and Autumn Cocktails Drinks Watercolor by Catch the Dream Art.

