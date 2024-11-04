Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.11.2024 15:26 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Creative Market Unveils 'Salted Caramel' as Its New Color of the Season

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Creative Market, the leading platform for high-quality design assets, proudly announces Salted Caramel (B56A41) as the new Color of the Season. This warm, sweet brown hue, reminiscent of amber glass and rich autumn spices, is set to inspire designers and creatives as they bring projects to life this season.

Salted Caramel, New Color of the Season

Salted Caramel, New Color of the Season
This warm, sweet brown hue, reminiscent of amber glass and rich autumn spices, is set to inspire designers and creatives as they bring projects to life this season.

Embracing the Warmth of Fall

"This season's color evokes the comforting essence of fall-think coffee brewing, fresh cookies, and the crisp autumn air," explains Laura Busche at Creative Market. "Salted Caramel is designed to bring warmth and familiarity to your designs, pairing beautifully with both vibrant contrasts and soft autumnal tones."

Ideal for both minimalist and maximalist aesthetics, Salted Caramel provides a foundation that feels both fresh and grounded when paired with moody teals and deep blues, or nostalgic and inviting alongside mustard yellows and burnt oranges. Its rich, earthy quality makes it a standout choice for designers looking to invoke a sense of comfort and familiarity in their work.

A Seasonal Shift in Design

Every quarter, Creative Market delves into extensive trend research, analyzing internal data and marketplace activity to select a color that encapsulates the season's prevailing aesthetic trends. Creative Market's Color of the Season influences the creative choices of designers and shop owners globally, refreshing projects and sparking new ideas. This fall, Salted Caramel emerges as the defining shade, offering a versatile and character-rich palette for a range of design applications. This hue marks the latest in a series of color selections aimed at inspiring creatives worldwide. Explore previous Colors of the Season here.

Learn More and Get Inspired

Creative Market invites designers, marketers, and creatives to explore the possibilities of Salted Caramel by visiting its blog. There, readers can discover complementary color palettes and tips for integrating this cozy hue into their upcoming projects. To get inspired and start using Salted Caramel in your designs, visit Creative Market's blog article and curated collection.

About Creative Market

Creative Market is the one-stop marketplace for design assets. From fonts to themes, graphics to templates, we provide creative professionals with the tools they need to bring their visions to life.

For more information, please visit Creative Market.

--

The image above features Linocut P.2 by KetteCreate, Green Modern Expressive Art by Sant.ART, 2025 Calendar and Planner by May Motif, Vintage Breeze Floral Collage Art by Eclectic Anthology, and Autumn Cocktails Drinks Watercolor by Catch the Dream Art.

Contact Information

Laura Busche
press@creativemarket.com

SOURCE: Creative Market

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.