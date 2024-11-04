Anzeige
04.11.2024 15:38 Uhr
LIBRA Insurance Partners Names Kelly Anonson as Senior Vice President of Business Development

Anonson to Lead Business Development Initiatives, Expand Partnerships, and Drive Strategic Growth

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / LIBRA Insurance Partners, the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization in the United States, announces the appointment of Kelly Anonson as Senior Vice President of Business Development. In her new role, Anonson will spearhead initiatives to expand LIBRA's strategic partnerships, drive growth, and deepen the firm's relationships with industry stakeholders.

Kelly Anonson, SVP Business Development at LIBRA Insurance Partners

Anonson joins LIBRA with over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, holding key positions across brokerage firms, insurance carriers, and industry start-ups. Most recently, she served as Chief Distribution Officer at Recoop Disaster Insurance, where she was instrumental in building and launching a first-to-market disaster insurance solution.

"Kelly's impressive track record in building and launching innovative solutions, combined with her deep expertise in strategic partnerships, makes her a natural fit for this role," said Bill Shelow, CLU®, ChFC®, CPCU®, LLIF, President and CEO of LIBRA. "We are thrilled to welcome her to the team, and we're confident that her leadership will further elevate LIBRA's position as the premier marketing organization in the insurance industry."

Anonson's previous roles include over a decade with Principal Financial Group, where she led strategic partnerships with Brokered General Agencies, Broker-Dealers, and Insurance Marketing Organizations. Earlier in her career, she honed her skills on the brokerage side at Marsh & McLennan, managing consulting services for Fortune 1000 clients in the employee benefits space.

"I am thrilled to embark on this journey with LIBRA, aiming to blend innovative solutions with strategic partnerships to navigate the evolving insurance landscape. Our goal is to align LIBRA's offerings with the dynamic needs of our clients, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the industry," added Kelly Anonson, Senior Vice President of Business Development.

"This is a critically important distribution strategy for us, and having someone of Kelly's caliber, with her vast experience, industry knowledge, and extensive network, makes her an invaluable addition," concluded Shelow.

Anonson holds a BA from the University of Northern Iowa and an MBA from the University of Phoenix and resides in Ankeny, Iowa. In her new role, she will report directly to Shelow.

LIBRA Insurance Partners remains dedicated to providing its partners with unmatched resources, proprietary products, and exclusive strategic relationships, helping them differentiate and expand their businesses. Key resources include:

  • exclusive facultative underwriting program with RGA Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)

  • product white papers and benchmarking tools

  • a proprietary quick quoting and informal processing platform

  • proprietary GUL product

  • exclusive sales mastery program for wholesaler training and an exclusive underwriter academy for underwriter training

To learn more about LIBRA, visit www.LIBRAInsurancePartners.com

About LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA)??

LIBRA Insurance Partners is?an insurance marketing organization dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers, and financial institutions. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, and through the merger with Insurance Designers of America (IDA) in 2022,?the firm?exists to leverage strategic relationships, expertise, and innovation to expand life insurance?distribution for the benefit of all stakeholders. LIBRA Insurance Partners?is dedicated to the ongoing development and enhancement of resources to differentiate partner agencies from the competition. Its firms benefit from robust proprietary service offerings, unparalleled?partnership, product expertise, and access to industry-leading technologies and tools, including expansive underwriting support resources. To learn more about becoming a LIBRA partner firm, visit?www.LIBRAInsurancePartners.com?or call (410) 837-3022.

