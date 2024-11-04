NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Introduction of OMXH25 Index Futures and Options (303/24)

As of November 13, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) will introduce futures and options contracts on OMX Helsinki 25 Index (OMXH25). From that date, the new contracts will be available in the NDTS Trading and Genium INET Clearing systems, although suspended from trading and clearing until further notice. The trading and clearing start date will be communicated in a separate market notice at least five trading days in advance. The futures and options contracts are now available for member testing in EqD Test (trading) and EXT1 (clearing). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1256978