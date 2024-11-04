The European Express Association (EEA), representing DHL Express, FedEx and UPS, today released its manifesto outlining key policy recommendations for the EU Mandate for 2024-2029. As a vital pillar of the European economy, the EEA aims to deepen its collaboration with policymakers to ensure that regulatory frameworks support a competitive, sustainable and innovative future for Europe's express delivery industry.

The express industry, which generates nearly €70 billion for the EU's GDP and supports over 1 million jobs across European supply chains, is a cornerstone of the Single Market. As the backbone of critical sectors such as manufacturing, services and e-commerce, the industry ensures Europe's supply chain resilience, even in the most turbulent times.

Chris Vanhoegaerden, Chair of the EEA, said "our Manifesto showcases how the European Express Association drives the logistics that keep Europe's economy moving. Beyond our role as an economic catalyst, the Manifesto highlights the express industry's contribution to Europe's resilience and sovereignty, as we demonstrated with our reliable, time-critical shipmentsof medical supplies and humanitarian aid during the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises."

In its Manifesto, the EEA outlines 10 key recommendations across three strategic priority areas for the EU's new legislative term: competitiveness, sustainability and digital innovation.

1. For a More Competitive Europe:

Integrate a strong logistics component within an existing Executive Vice President portfolio as a transitional step before appointing a future dedicated Commissioner for Logistics.

within an existing Executive Vice President portfolio as a transitional step before appointing a future dedicated Commissioner for Logistics. Improve customs coordination in Member States' implementation of the Union Customs Code to boost SME productivity.

in Member States' implementation of the Union Customs Code to boost SME productivity. Maintain operational flexibility in key transport infrastructure usage to ensure efficient multi-modal transport operations.

2. For a More Sustainable Europe:

Ramp up Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) production through a robust Book Claim scheme for aircraft operators and fuel suppliers.

production through a robust Book Claim scheme for aircraft operators and fuel suppliers. Deploy alternative fuels , charging infrastructure and more efficient vehicles for zero-emission long-haul transport.

, charging infrastructure and more efficient vehicles for zero-emission long-haul transport. Optimize Intermodal Transport Links between air, rail and road, aligning investments with demand.

between air, rail and road, aligning investments with demand. Implement the EU Green Deal, including a well-designed CBAM that respects WTO rules.

3. For a More Digital and Innovative Europe:

Harmonise cybersecurity regulations for legal requirements including training and recruitment to fill the cyber skills gap and strengthen European cyber resilience.

for legal requirements including training and recruitment to fill the cyber skills gap and strengthen European cyber resilience. Boost R&D in next-gen cargo screening technologies, spanning AI, quantum technologies and algorithm-based solutions.

spanning AI, quantum technologies and algorithm-based solutions. Prioritise risk-based cargo security screening, striking the right balance between aviation security and efficiency.

These recommendations form the heart of the EEA's vision for a resilient, sustainable and globally competitive Single Market. The EEA looks forward to working closely with EU policymakers in the new mandate to maintain a bright future for Europe.

To learn more, read the full EEA Manifesto here.

About the EEA

The European Express Association represents the interests of Europe's leading express delivery companies, including DHL Express, FedEx and UPS. Europe's express industry powers high-tech logistics across manufacturing, services, wholesale and e-commerce, making it an integral pillar of a sustainable, competitive and socially responsible Single Market revival.

For more information, please visit: https://www.euroexpress.org/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241104739164/en/

Contacts:

EEA Secretariat

C/O Forward Global

Chris Vanhoegaerden, Chair of the European Express Association

info@euroexpress.org

Tel: +32 471 97 28 88