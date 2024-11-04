Native-Focused Organizations Receive More Than $6 Million in Grants From Wells Fargo's Invest Native

Initiative supports community groups in six states with focus on addressing economic opportunities

Across a six-state region, 33 nonprofits received a total of $6.4 million in grant funding from Wells Fargo's Invest Native Initiative (5:00) to strengthen housing access and affordability, small business growth, financial health, and sustainability in Native communities. The funding is part of Wells Fargo's two-year effort focused on collaborating with Native organizations and communities in Arizona, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

"We continue to listen and learn from the leaders already doing the work in Native communities," said Darlene Goins, president of the Wells Fargo Foundation. "With philanthropic investment in the mission, staff and capacity of Native-serving and Native-led organizations, we can help create positive outcomes for families, small businesses, and communities - respecting the culture, expertise and traditions within Tribal communities. With these grants, Wells Fargo delivers on its $20 million Invest Native commitment and will continue to support locally-led efforts that advance prosperity in Native communities."

Grantees share that Invest Native funding is anticipated to deliver tangible community outcomes, including:

Producing 156 homes for purchase and 102 rental homes

Serving an estimated 2,000 small businesses, including more than 1,500 sole proprietor businesses

Supporting businesses in creating 322 jobs and preserving 477 jobs

Facilitating debt reduction for 1,000 participants, with total debt reduction exceeding $1 million

Providing financial counseling or coaching to more than 8,000 Native people

Training of 27 community-based organizations on climate resiliency topics

In addition, Invest Native supports strengthening nonprofits and coalitions by building their capacity to serve. As an example, Mountain Plains Community Development Corporation leveraged its grant funds as seed funding and reports providing more than $1.5 million in loans to small businesses. A different grant supported the hiring of executive directors for two additional Native-led, Native serving housing coalitions in Montana and in the Southwest. A capacity-building grant in South Dakota supported the development of a new housing subsidiary for the South Dakota Native Homeownership Coalition, which helps Native people become homeowners.

Wells Fargo is working with Enterprise Community Partners and its Native-led and experienced Tribal Nations team to provide strategic guidance, technical assistance and training, peer convening, and program evaluation to maximize the impact of the initiative.

"It is exciting to see how the grantees leverage Invest Native support to fulfill needs in their communities by expanding services, furthering their geographic reach, and building new programs," said Jennie Rodgers, Enterprise VP and Rocky Mountain, Tribal Nations, and Rural Communities Market Leader for Enterprise Community Partners. "We're honored to continue supporting Wells Fargo as they forge ahead in supporting collaborative, creative, resilient Native-led work."

The 33 organizations that received funding in 2024 include:

Arizona

Arizona Native Asset Coalition Corporation

Change Labs

Honor Water

Nááts'íilid Initiative

Nahata Foundation, Inc.

Nalwoodi Denzhone Community

Native Public Media

Red Feather Development Group

Seeds of Harmony, Inc.

Montana

Kids Co-op, Montana

NACDC Financial Services, Inc.

Native American Development Corporation

Plenty Doors Community Development Corporation

Salish and Kootenai Housing Authority

Salish Kootenai College

New Mexico

Native Community Capital

Navajo Townsite Community Development Corporation

New Mexico Community Capital

Pueblo of Acoma Housing Authority

Pueblo of Jemez Housing Authority

Southwest Tribal Housing Alliance

North Dakota

Sacred Pipe Resource Center

SAGE Development Authority

South Dakota

Akiptan, Inc.

Black Hills Community Loan Fund, Inc.

Buffalo Nations Grasslands Alliance

Four Bands Community Fund, Inc.

Lakota Funds

Mazaska Owecaso Otipi Financial

Oyate Teca Project

Sicangu Community Development Corporation

South Dakota Native Tourism Alliance/Pine Ridge Chamber of Commerce

Wyoming

Wind River Development Fund

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial 3 © 2024 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. All rights reserved. For public use. Member FDIC. Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 34 on Fortune's 2024 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo

Media Contact Information

Erin Devaney, 704-635-0690

erin.devaney@wellsfargo.com

###

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wells Fargo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wells Fargo

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wells-fargo

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wells Fargo

View the original press release on accesswire.com