MESA HOME RESOURCES: Mesa Garage Doors Teams Up with the LA Clippers as an Official Small Business Partner for the 2024-2025 Season

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Mesa Garage Doors, a subsidiary of Mesa Home Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:MHRE) and a leading provider of garage door services in Southern California, is excited to announce its introduction as an LA Clippers Small Business Partner for the 2024-2025 season. This collaboration kicks off as the Clippers open their season at the newly inaugurated Intuit Dome.

As a member of the LA Clippers Small Business Partner Program, Mesa Garage Doors will be a key player in enhancing the game-day experience for Clippers fans, contributing to the dynamic atmosphere of one of the most anticipated seasons in LA sports history.

"We are thrilled to align with the LA Clippers, through the Small Business Partnership, a team that exemplifies determination and excellence-qualities that resonate deeply with our mission at Mesa Garage Doors," said Dwight Esnard, Founder and CEO of Mesa Garage Doors. "This partnership is a significant step in our commitment to the community and our efforts to connect with Clippers fans in a meaningful way."

The Small Business Partnership will provide Mesa Garage Doors with unique in-stadium branding opportunities, digital exposure, and engagement activities that allow fans to interact with the brand throughout the season. It positions Mesa Garage Doors not only as a top garage door repair and service provider but also as a key supporter of local sports and community initiatives.

The LA Clippers Small Business Partner Program is designed to support the visibility and growth of local businesses like Mesa Garage Doors, integrating them into the fabric of Clippers fandom. This program allows Southern California's small to medium-sized businesses to gain exposure alongside the excitement of Clippers basketball, leveraging a shared platform to connect with a broad audience.

About Mesa Garage Doors:

Mesa Garage Doors has been a leading provider of garage door sales, installation, and service in Southern California for over 30 years. Known for high-quality products and exceptional customer service, Mesa continues to expand its services to meet the evolving needs of its customers while supporting local communities and initiatives like the LA Clippers Small Business Partner Program.

Investor Contact:

Brian Barnes
Senior Advisor
714-695-2444
invest@mesahomeresourcesinc.com

Media Contact:

Philip Saunders
Vice President of Marketing
714-571-5166
psaunders@mesagaragedoors.com

SOURCE: MESA HOME RESOURCES



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
