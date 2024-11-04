The International Energy Agency (IEA) Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (PVPS) says in its latest report that 2023 was a record-breaking but tumultuous year for solar development. It says the manufacturing industry faces pressure from supply-demand imbalances, with overcapacity causing prices to collapse. The global solar industry is achieving record-breaking growth but faces substantial pressures, particularly in manufacturing, according to the IEA-PVPS. It said in its latest report, "Trends in PV Applications 2024," that more than 1. 6 TW of PV systems were operational throughout the world ...

