The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union are investing a combined $61. 6 million in a 126 MW solar project in Uzbekistan. A special-purpose company fully owned by French developer Voltalia will develop the plant. The EBRD and the European Union are financing the development of a 126 MW greenfield solar plant in the Khorezm region of northwestern Uzbekistan. The EBRD's $54. 6 million financial package consists of a senior loan of up to $44. 8 million and a special facility of $9. 8 million. The European Union is providing a senior loan tranche of $7 million ...

