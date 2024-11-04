Endear Health Partners With Doctors HealthCare Plans, Launches New Medicare Advantage Member Portal

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Endear Health and Doctors HealthCare Plans today announced their multi-year partnership to deliver a digital member portal that makes it simple for members to access and utilize important information their Medicare Advantage plan has to offer. Launched earlier this month, Doctors HealthCare Plans now provides all of its members in Miami-Dade and Broward counties with access to the Endear Health member portal.

A recent study revealed that 64% of 50+ adults said technology is not designed with their age group in mind.1 Doctors Healthcare Plans recognizes this gap, and also understands that the modern Medicare Advantage member expects to be able to access their health information digitally.

Doctors HealthCare Plans is now able to engage with its members on a solution built from the ground up to be intuitive for Medicare Beneficiaries, seamlessly integrating educational resources, core benefits, and supplemental benefits into a single, easily accessible location, available on any device.

This launch represents a key milestone in Doctors HealthCare Plans' goal of improving member satisfaction and engagement. Utilizing member feedback and data insights, Endear Health and Doctors HealthCare Plans will continue to expand the portal's functionality and develop additional features to better cater to their members' needs.

"We are committed to providing our members with the tools they need to manage their health effectively, and this new portal reflects that commitment," said Brandon Haushalter, CEO of Doctors HealthCare Plans.

The new portal introduces key features that help enhance the member experience. Some of the key features include:

Digital Member ID Card: Members can now access their Member ID card directly on their mobile devices making it easier to provide proof of insurance during medical visits. Provider Search: The new portal includes the provider search tool, allowing members to easily find in-network doctors and specialists. Plan Benefit Information: Members now have access to view their coverage details directly on their mobile devices. Important Phone Numbers: The new portal includes access to essential contact information for member services, claims inquiries, and other support.

Josefa Curbelo, a member since 2019, shares her excitement:"As a Doctors HealthCare Plans member, I'm thrilled with the new member portal. One of my favorite features is the digital Member ID card. Having it easily accessible on my phone means I don't have to worry about forgetting my insurance card at home when I visit my provider. Another feature I enjoy is easy access to my plan benefits which helps me make informed decisions about my care. The new member portal has made managing my healthcare a breeze!"

The new member portal is now live and available to all Doctors HealthCare Plans members via desktop and mobile devices.

About Doctors HealthCare Plans

Doctors HealthCare Plans (DHCP) is a Florida-based, locally owned and operated Medicare Advantage Health Plan offering coverage for eligible Medicare beneficiaries across Miami-Dade and Broward County. The health plan was founded on a deep commitment to the community and provides an extensive network of providers, pharmacies and hospitals.

For more information, visit: doctorshcp.com

About Endear Health

Endear Health, the first digital engagement platform built for the rapidly evolving value-based landscape, is on a mission to fundamentally improve the Medicare experience. Founded in 2021 and backed by Optum Ventures, 8VC and additional strategic partners, Endear Health is focused on reducing the hurdles older adults face while navigating an increasingly digital world through development of innovative consumer-centric engagement solutions. Endear Health believes that seniors who are accustomed to receiving assistance and care across nearly all facets of their daily lives should receive that same high level of support when it comes to how they access healthcare.

For more information, visit: endearhealth.com

