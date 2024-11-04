Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2024
ACCESSWIRE
04.11.2024 16:14 Uhr
National Association of Broadcasters: Sean Perkins Joins NAB to Lead Marketing Strategy for NAB Show

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced today that Sean Perkins has been named chief marketing officer and senior vice president of Global Connections and Events (GCE), where he will oversee marketing efforts for NAB Show and NAB Show New York. Perkins will drive strategies aimed at increasing engagement and visibility for NAB's premier events, reporting to Karen Chupka, managing director and executive vice president, GCE.

Perkins brings more than 30 years of marketing expertise spanning business-to-business and business-to-consumer sectors, with extensive experience in industries including media, technology, digital commerce and nonprofit. Throughout his career, Perkins has led successful marketing efforts for notable brands such as AOL, Amtrak, AARP, Intel, Sage, Neustar and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). Most recently, as vice president of Marketing at CTA, Perkins directed the comprehensive marketing and advertising efforts for CES, the association's annual trade event.

"We are excited to have Sean join NAB during such an important time for the industry," said Karen Chupka. "Sean's extensive experience in marketing and his proven success in driving growth and visibility will be a tremendous asset to our team. His expertise in event marketing and digital transformation will help us elevate NAB Show and other key initiatives, ensuring we continue to deliver extraordinary value to our members and partners."

Perkins holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and Communications from Canisius University in Buffalo, New York.

About NAB Show
NAB Show is the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of the broadcast, media and entertainment industry, held April 5-9, 2025 (Exhibits April 6-9) in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. Learn more at NABShow.com.

About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

###

CONTACT
Elizabeth Donatelli
edonatelli@nab.org
202-429-5407

SOURCE: National Association of Broadcasters



View the original press release on accesswire.com

