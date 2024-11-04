Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2024
04.11.2024 16:14 Uhr
Sales Talent Inc. Was Certified a Great Place to Work in 2024

100% of Sales Talent's employees stated that "Management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders."

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Sales Talent, Inc., a leading software and manufacturing/industrial B2B sales and marketing recruiting firm, announced today that the company has been Certified by Great Place To Work® for 2024.

Sales Talent is a 2024 Great Place to Work Certified Employer

Sales Talent is a 2024 Great Place to Work Certified Employer


Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. Certification is uniquely based on direct employee feedback about work experience and company culture. According to survey responses, 100% of Sales Talent employees say it is a great place to work compared to 57% at a typical U.S.-based company.

"We are honored to receive the Great Place To Work designation. I believe that this is a reflection of the trust that I have in the team. To that point, 100% of the team feels that 'Management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders.' Recruiting is a hard job, and we have an amazing team that always goes above and beyond. Because of that, this is an easy team to trust," said Sales Talent's President, Chris Carlson.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place To Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Sales Talent

Sales Talent, Inc. is a contingent and retained Go to Market recruiting firm (sales, customer success & marketing) for startup SaaS and Manufacturing/Industrial B2B companies.

Sales roles we recruit for: SDR, BDR, AE, Major Accounts, Enterprise AE, Customer Success, Pre Sales, Sales Operations, Sales Manager, Director of Sales, VP of Sales, CRO, and CSO.

Marketing roles we recruit for: Product Marketing, Digital Demand Manager, Solutions Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Marketing Manager, Brand Marketing, Director of Marketing, VP of Marketing, and CMO.

Contact Information

Chris Carlson
President
chris@salestalentinc.com
425-739-9979

SOURCE: Sales Talent Inc.

