U.S. Bank: Beyond the Banker: Helping Children With Disabilities Play Baseball

The Challenger Baseball League creates custom solutions to enable kids to enjoy the sport

Part of Pete Bardonaro's job as a Small Business specialist sales manager is understanding the unique needs of his clients and finding solutions for those needs.

That concept also carries over to his work as president of the Englewood Little League in the Dayton, Ohio area and its Challenger Baseball League, which is an adaptive league for children with disabilities.

The Challenger league has boys and girls as young as 4 and up to 22 years old if they're still in high school. Bardonaro and other league officials create special equipment, such as a mechanical bat that players can swing by pushing a button, to enable players to participate.

Bardonaro's story is part of our Beyond the Banker series highlighting things that U.S. Bank colleagues do in addition to their jobs at the bank. Click the link above to watch a short video featuring Bardonaro and some of the Challenger Baseball League players.

