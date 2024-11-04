WILMINGTON, Ohio & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG), a global leader in medium widebody freighter aircraft leasing, air transport operations, and support services, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise valuation of approximately $3.1 billion.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, which was unanimously approved by ATSG's Board of Directors, holders of ATSG's common shares will receive $22.50 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 29.3% over ATSG's closing share price on November 1, 2024, the last full trading day prior to this announcement, and a 45.5% premium over ATSG's volume-weighted average price (VWAP) over the prior ninety trading days. Upon completion of the transaction, ATSG's shares will no longer trade on NASDAQ, and ATSG will become a private company.

Joe Hete, Executive Chairman of ATSG's Board of Directors, said, " The agreement with Stonepeak will deliver immediate and certain cash value to ATSG's shareholders at a substantial premium to recent market prices. With a history dating back to 1980, we are excited to reach this important milestone in our journey. Since going public in 2003, ATSG has diversified and expanded its portfolio of companies and services, becoming a global leader in midsize freighter leasing and flying, as well as a leading supplemental provider of passenger transport for the U.S. Department of Defense and other agencies. Following the Board's careful evaluation of the transaction, we are confident it is the best path forward and maximizes value for ATSG's shareholders, while also benefiting our employees, customers, partners, communities and other stakeholders."

" This transaction reflects the tremendous value of our fleet of in-demand midsize freighter and passenger aircraft, and the strength of our talented teams across ATSG's businesses," said Mike Berger, Chief Executive Officer of ATSG. " In Stonepeak, we have found a partner that recognizes the power of our Lease+Plus strategy to provide comprehensive aircraft leasing and operating solutions to our customers. With Stonepeak's investment and extensive expertise in transportation and logistics and asset leasing, ATSG will be well positioned to further expand its global presence in the air cargo leasing market and enhance its service offerings to customers. We would like to thank our employees for helping us achieve this significant milestone and for their continued dedication as we prepare to enter this new chapter as a private company."

" ATSG plays a fundamental role in enabling the growth of e-commerce globally in a world that continues to shift away from brick-and-mortar shopping," said James Wyper, Senior Managing Director and Head of Transportation & Logistics at Stonepeak. " ATSG's deep relationships with some of the world's largest e-commerce companies and integrators, combined with the scale and capacity of their fleet and relentless focus on safety and on-time performance, gives us confidence in the Company's trajectory as a sector leader."

Graham Brown, Managing Director at Stonepeak, added, " We look forward to supporting the team at ATSG to help take the business to the next level as a private company, and are excited about this addition to our North American infrastructure investment strategy."

Approvals and Timing

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of ATSG's shareholders and receipt of regulatory approvals. The transaction has fully committed equity financing from funds affiliated with Stonepeak and fully committed debt financing. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

The definitive agreement includes a "go-shop" period. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ATSG may solicit proposals from third parties for a period of 35 days continuing through December 8, 2024, and in certain cases for a period of 50 days continuing through December 23, 2024. In addition, ATSG may, at any time prior to receipt of shareholder approval, subject to the provisions of the merger agreement, respond to unsolicited proposals that constitute or would reasonably be expected to result in a superior proposal. ATSG will have the right to terminate the merger agreement with Stonepeak to enter into a superior proposal subject to the terms and conditions of the merger agreement, including payment of a customary termination fee. There can be no assurance that the solicitation process will result in a superior proposal or that any other transaction will be approved or completed. ATSG does not intend to disclose developments with respect to this solicitation process unless and until its Board of Directors determines such disclosure is appropriate or otherwise required.

Third Quarter 2024 Results

As previously announced, ATSG will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 prior to market opening on the morning of November 8, 2024 and file its 10-Q after market close on that same day. ATSG's results and filing will be accessible via the ATSG corporate website at https://www.atsginc.com/investors. In light of the transaction with Stonepeak, ATSG has cancelled the earnings conference call previously scheduled for November 8, 2024. ATSG does not plan to hold earnings conference calls during the pendency of the transaction.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to ATSG. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Vorys, Sater, Seymour & Pease LLP are acting as legal counsel to ATSG.

Evercore is acting as financial advisor to Stonepeak. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Hogan Lovells US LLP are acting as legal counsel to Stonepeak.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a premier provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation solutions for both domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced airlift services. ATSG is the global leader in freighter aircraft leasing with a fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and soon, Airbus A330 converted freighters. ATSG's unique Lease+Plus aircraft leasing opportunity draws upon a diverse portfolio of subsidiaries including three airlines holding separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates to provide air cargo lift, and passenger ACMI and charter services. Complementary services from ATSG's other subsidiaries allow the integration of aircraft maintenance, airport ground services, and material handling equipment engineering and service. ATSG subsidiaries comprise ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; LGSTX Services, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For further details, please visit www.atsginc.com.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $70 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include communications, energy and energy transition, transport and logistics, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Abu Dhabi. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

