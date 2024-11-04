NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Completes Last Patient Last Visit in Its Phase 2a Clinical Trial Evaluating DA-1241 for the Treatment of MASH

Topline Data Readout From Part 1 and Part 2 Expected in December 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, today announced the completion of the last patient last visit in its two-part, Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

"Completion of patient dosing in the Phase 2a clinical trial of DA-1241, in patients with presumed MASH, marks an important milestone for this promising cardiometabolic asset, bringing us one step closer to the topline data readout from both Part 1 and Part 2 of the Phase 2a clinical trial expected in December of this year," stated Hyung Heon Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer of NeuroBo. "As a reminder, Part 1 of this Phase 2a trial is exploring DA-1241 compared to placebo, while Part 2 is investigating the efficacy of DA-1241 in combination with sitagliptin, a DPP-4 inhibitor, which we believe will show synergistic effects compared to DA-1241, alone. In a previously reported Phase 1 study, DA-1241 was well tolerated in both healthy volunteers and individuals diagnosed with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). Based on the pre-clinical and clinical evidence, we maintain our belief that the distinctive mechanism of action DA-1241, which addresses the inflammation linked to MASH, will result in a safe and effective therapeutic option for this disease."

Each of the two parts of the Phase 2a trial of DA-1241 are designed to be 16-week, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of DA-1241 in subjects with presumed MASH. A total of 109 patients were randomized, while 95 patients completed the dosing. These patients were enrolled in either Part 1, which is exploring the efficacy of DA-1241 versus placebo, and randomized in a 1:2:1 ratio into 3 treatment groups: DA-1241 50 mg, DA-1241 100 mg or placebo, or into Part 2, which is exploring the efficacy of DA-1241 in combination with sitagliptin versus placebo, randomized in a 2:1 ratio into 2 treatment groups: DA-1241 100 mg/sitagliptin 100 mg or placebo.

For both Part 1 and Part 2, the primary endpoint is the change from baseline in alanine transaminase (ALT) levels at Week 16. Secondary efficacy endpoints include the proportion of subjects with normalization of ALT, absolute change in total cholesterol, low and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, triglycerides, and free fatty acids from baseline, among others. Safety will be evaluated by monitoring adverse events (AEs) and serious adverse events (SAEs) leading to discontinuation and laboratory abnormalities.

For more information on this clinical trial, please visit: www.clinicaltrials.gov NCT06054815.

DA-1241 is a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both MASH and type 2 diabetes (T2D). Agonism of GPR119 in the gut promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. These peptides play a further role in glucose metabolism, lipid metabolism and weight loss. DA-1241 has beneficial effects on glucose, lipid profile and liver inflammation, supported by potential efficacy demonstrated during in vivo preclinical studies. The therapeutic potential of DA-1241 has been demonstrated in multiple pre-clinical animal models of MASH and T2D where DA-1241 reduced hepatic steatosis, inflammation, fibrosis, and improved glucose control. Furthermore, in Phase 1a and 1b trials, DA-1241 was well tolerated in both healthy volunteers and those with T2DM.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity, and is developing DA-1241 for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP1R agonists. DA-1241 is a novel G-protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist that promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. In pre-clinical studies, DA-1241 demonstrated a positive effect on liver inflammation, lipid metabolism, weight loss, and glucose metabolism, reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis, while also improving glucose control.

