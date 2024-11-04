Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EV4L | ISIN: US23290B1061 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.11.24
15:30 Uhr
1,420 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIH HOLDING US INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIH HOLDING US INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2024 14:24 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DIH Holding US, Inc.: DIH Appoints Dietmar Dold as Chief Operating Officer

NORWELL, Mass., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIH Holding US, Inc. ("DIH")(NASDAQ:DHAI), a leading global robotics and virtual reality ("VR") technology provider in the rehabilitation and human performance industry, today announced the appointment of Mr. Dietmar Dold as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Dold brings to DIH over 25 years of operating experience across multiple industries, and has demonstrated significant expertise in driving innovative transformation on a global scale. In his role as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Dold will define and lead DIH's multi-group operating strategy, where he is expected to optimize manufacturing and sourcing initiatives, build out a best-in-class operations team, and ensure alignment between global operations and DIH's overall business objectives.

"As we continue to grow and expand our organization, I am thrilled to welcome Mr. Dold to DIH," said Jason Chen, Chairman and CEO of DIH. "With a background in operations across industries, Dietmar's skill set will prove invaluable in accelerating the execution of DIH's global growth strategy and driving operational excellence across the Company. We are incredibly pleased to have Dietmar on the Executive Management Team and are excited to see the value he brings as a transformative leader."

Prior to joining DIH, Mr. Dold served as Chief Executive Officer at Videojet Technologies (Danaher Group) and throughout his career he has served in multiple management positions, including Partner at KPMG, Interim Chief Operating Officer at Condair Group, and as a Lean Sensei at Sonova and Roche Diagnostics. Mr. Dold drove transformational growth at Air New Zealand, contributing to the tripling of the company's value over three years and he brings valuable expertise in post-merger integration, having successfully integrated newly acquired companies to enhance productivity. Dold received a degree in computer science from the University of Furtwangen in addition to an Executive MBA from the University of Würzburg in partnership with Boston University and Florida Gulf Coast University. He is also the recipient of a Board of Director Diploma from the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Mr. Dold added, "I am eager to join DIH as COO, sharing a commitment to patient-centric innovation and global expansion. I look forward implementing strategies that will optimize our performance and enable DIH to further establish itself as the leader in technology-driven rehabilitative care."

About DIH Holding US, Inc.

DIH stands for the vision to "Deliver Inspiration & Health" to improve the functioning of millions of people with disability and functional impairments. DIH is a global solution provider in blending innovative robotic and virtual reality ("VR") technologies with clinical integration and insights. Built through the mergers of global-leading niche technologies providers, DIH is positioning itself as a transformative total smart solutions provider and consolidator in a largely fragmented and manual-labor-driven industry.

DIH website: www.DIH.com

Investor Contact:

Greg Chodaczek
Gilmartin Group
investor.relations@dih.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.