YipitData, a leading alternative data provider serving over 500 investor clients, today announced the launch of several new products that offer granular insights into brand performance across Europe and China. This expansion includes key brands such as LVMH, Kering, Nike, and Kingfisher and builds upon YipitData's existing consumer product, which already covers thousands of brands and hundreds of public companies in the U.S.

The European product, powered by a transaction dataset spanning multiple countries, including the UK, transforms investor visibility into retail trends at both the country and banner levels. This new dataset gives investors the ability to analyze consumer behavior trends across different markets, a challenge for U.S.-based investors historically constrained by limited visibility into European retail.

The China product offers similarly detailed insights, providing data on brand and merchant-level sales amid a period of economic uncertainty in the region. With the ongoing focus on luxury brands, this dataset enables investors to track retail performance in mainland China for global companies operating in this key market.

"These new products represent a significant leap forward in providing our customers with truly global market intelligence," said Nate Harmon, Director of Research at YipitData. "For the first time, investors can access detailed consumer behavior data in markets that have traditionally been challenging to analyze. Together with our industry-leading datasets for the United States, this data enables cross-market comparison and analysis of global consumer trends."

The expansion addresses critical gaps in the market:

Europe : Enhanced visibility for investors tracking European markets, with reliable, in-depth data on retail sales at the banner or brand level, making it particularly valuable for highly visible tickers.

YipitData plans to further expand coverage in the coming months to over 10 additional brands based on these two datasets. Recent product launches include insights for B&M and Kingfisher in Europe, along with coverage for Nike's EMEA direct-to-consumer sales and LVMH and Kering in China.

YipitData analyzes billions of data points daily to provide actionable insights on over 1,000 companies, empowering investors and corporations with detailed, timely market intelligence.

