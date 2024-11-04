Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.11.2024 16:48 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

World Summit AI Qatar: The world's most prestigious AI Summit, World Summit AI, will land in Qatar in December

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most prestigious AI summit, World Summit AI (WSAI), is making its highly anticipated debut in the MENA region. Organized by InspiredMinds, World Summit AI Qatar will be held at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC) on December 10th and 11th, 2024, supported by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, State of Qatar.

The world's most prestigious AI Summit, World Summit AI will land in Qatar in December

The Middle East is rapidly establishing itself as a dynamic force in AI, driven by bold investments and cutting-edge innovations aimed at transforming industries, enhancing quality of life, and staying at the forefront of global tech advancements. Qatar, guided by its National Vision 2030, is quickly emerging as a global AI powerhouse, and with the exclusive launch of World Summit AI Qatar, it is set to solidify its place as a pivotal player in the international AI arena.

Since 2017, World Summit AI has grown exponentially, earning its reputation as the largest and most influential gathering of AI experts worldwide. This exhilarating two-day event has become a vital platform for shaping AI strategies and discussing the opportunities, challenges, and future potential of AI globally.

With the theme "Putting Humanity at the Heart of AI," the summit will spotlight Qatar's National AI & Machine Learning Strategy, exploring critical topics such as human-AI convergence, AI innovation and responsible AI governance. The stakes are high, and the decisions made today will shape the technological landscape of tomorrow.

World Summit AI Qatar isn't just participating in the AI revolution-it's driving it forward. "We do AI different" is at the core of its bold vision.

Whether you're an emerging startup or an established leader, this is your chance to connect with global AI visionaries, form transformative partnerships, and shape the future of AI in the MENA region.

Sarah Porter, CEO and Founder of InspiredMinds and World Summit AI, says, "The InspiredMinds international community is the most powerful collection of humans in AI. We are excited to collaborate with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, State of Qatar to bring these luminary minds to Doha this December; it is a critical time for the future world we are shaping by using AI, everyone should be contributing positively to that future and as always, inclusivity is our aim."

The event will feature international and regional attendance and over 100 expert speakers across 10 tracks and 4 stages, with a special focus on Intelligent Health (IH), using AI to save lives. Attendees will engage in thought-provoking discussions, form game-changing collaborations, and witness firsthand the technological breakthroughs guiding Qatar towards an equitable and responsible AI-driven future.

World Summit AI Qatar is the premier AI event of the year-a must-attend for anyone looking to stay ahead in this ever-evolving field. To learn more and secure your spot, visit qatar.worldsummit.ai.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548371/World_Summit_AI_Qatar.jpg

Media contact:
abuzar.iqbal@the-muse.co

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-worlds-most-prestigious-ai-summit-world-summit-ai-will-land-in-qatar-in-december-302295511.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.