PPC FLEX Expands Cleanroom Packaging Manufacturing Facilities to Meet Rising Demand

BUFFALO GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / PPC Flexible Packaging (PPC FLEX) has made a significant investment in its Buffalo Grove, Illinois, facility, expanding its cleanroom manufacturing space and enhancing production capabilities to meet the increasing demand for high-quality, sterilizable packaging for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The recent expansion includes a 25% increase in cleanroom manufacturing space and a doubling of the climate-controlled warehouse.

As part of this expansion, PPC FLEX installed two advanced Header Pouch Machines, each with a width capacity of 1215mm, further strengthening its ability to deliver specialized cleanroom packaging solutions.

George Rose, Executive Vice President and General Manager, shared his insights on the expansion. "Expanding our Buffalo Grove cleanroom manufacturing facilities, warehousing space, and equipment capacity allow PPC FLEX to address the growing demand, provide improved lead times, and lower production costs for sterilizable Tyvek header pouch packaging for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers."

The newly installed Header Pouch Machines enable PPC FLEX to produce large Tyvek header pouches up to 1215mm wide, along with Window Pouch and Three-Side Seal pouch options. This advanced equipment is housed within PPC FLEX's ISO Class 4 and Class 7 cleanrooms, ensuring the highest standards in cleanliness and quality for pharmaceutical, medical, and dental device packaging and critical environment scientific equipment manufacturers worldwide.

PPC FLEX continues to focus on delivering Purposeful, Powerful, Packaging, with specialized barrier properties and Tyvek solutions that enable sterility and protection essential for sensitive products.

About PPC FLEX

Headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, and fueled by GTCR, a Chicago-based growth equity partner, PPC Flexible Packaging has steadily grown and evolved organically and through acquisition into a premier Top 20 flexible packaging manufacturer. PPC is powered by a dynamic team of design and packaging professionals who deliver creative, high-tech solutions focusing on Purposeful, Powerful Packaging. PPC's people, capabilities, and speed-to-market service have always been its greatest strengths - establishing it as a trusted leader within the consumer and cleanroom markets.

