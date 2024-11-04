PA Distance Learning Announces Robust Lineup of Community Engagement Events for Fall/Winter 2024-2025

The upcoming events will be a welcoming opportunity for current and prospective students and their families to connect with educators, peers, and the virtual charter school community in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / PA Distance Learning, a virtual charter school serving students throughout Pennsylvania, is excited to announce a variety of upcoming fall and early winter community engagement events for current students and those interested in learning more about the virtual public schooling environment.

PA Distance Learning Charter School

Community engagement events for PA Distance Learning students.

The events will highlight career pathway connections and educational enrichment for online students, as well as provide students and families with a chance to engage with PA Distance Learning staff, faculty, and peers. Events are also open to community members and organizations involved in education and career development.

Each PA Distance Learning event will be held at a unique Pennsylvania venue, highlighting various topics such as robotics, manufacturing, and history, and providing students with immersive hands-on learning opportunities.

October Events

PA Distance Learning's October community engagement events were a huge success, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead. Events included a tour of the National Robotics Engineering Center, a collaboration with Carnegie Mellon, and an Elkland Paint Night.

November Events

Educational Tours : Guided tours of the National Civil War Museum (Harrisburg), Carrie Blast Furnace (Swissvale), and Heinz History Center (Pittsburgh).

Manufacturing and Innovation : Events like Discovery Day at the Pittsburgh Robotics Network, the National Museum of Industrial History (Bethlehem), and a tour of the United States Mint (Philadelphia) will highlight pathways in manufacturing and industrial innovation.

Career Exploration : Students will have a chance to explore careers in diverse fields via a PNC Park CEW Tour, Acrisure Stadium Tour, and Amazon Warehouse Virtual Presentation.

Virtual and In-Person Engagement: Options such as the Virtual Presentation on Financial Literacy and the Ceramic Lab Project (Union) will provide flexibility for all students to attend.

December Events

Annual Bowling Event : Regional bowling events will be held across the state, creating a fun environment for students and families to connect.

Monthly Parent Sessions: A parent-focused event will provide an overview of school initiatives and additional ways for families to engage with the virtual charter school community.

Additional information, including fall/winter event dates and times, can be found on PA Distance Learning's Community Engagement page.

PA Distance Learning hopes to continue connecting with students, families, and community members at upcoming engagement events. Interested readers are invited to learn more about PA Distance Learning and contact the school directly with any questions about school events, curriculum, or student services.

About PA Distance Learning

PA Distance Learning is a public Pennsylvania virtual charter school that provides an inclusive, welcoming environment for students looking to pursue their education online. Central to the school's success model is a dedication to hybrid learning that combines teacher-led live learning experiences with self-guided asynchronous coursework. Students are encouraged to explore the topics that interest them and are provided with the expert guidance they need to meet state and federal testing standards.

For more information, visit www.padistance.org.

CONTACT:

PA Distance Learning

(888) 997-3352

Contact Information

Robert DiGiandomenico

Chief Communications Officer (CCO)

(888) 997-3352

SOURCE: PA Distance Learning Charter School

View the original press release on newswire.com.