Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art's Top Costa Rican Exhibition Highlights

Must-See Shows in Costa Rica, November 2024

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / As Costa Rica heads into high season, MÍRAME Fine Art offers a lineup of exhibitions inviting visitors to experience the country's thriving art scene. This November, San José's galleries showcase works by Costa Rican artists exploring themes of nature, identity, and history-ideal for travellers to stop by before heading to the country's beaches or rainforests.

Sofía Ruiz, Un Punto Débil

Oil and Acrylic on Canvas

Indigo Exploration: Katrin Aason Bucher at the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design

Running until 23 November, Beyond Indigo by Katrin Aason Bucher at the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design explores the cultural history of indigo, a natural dye from regions across Africa, the Americas, and India. Bucher's largest textile work to date, at 4x6 meters, demonstrates her innovative approach to traditional dye techniques and is a highlight for visitors drawn to both heritage and modernity.

Mortality in Watercolor: Ana Elena Fernández at Galería Etérea

Ana Elena Fernández's En Tránsito ("The Transit") at Galería Etérea, open until 29 November, presents delicate, post-mortem watercolors of birds. Known for her dedication to Costa Rican watercolor, Fernández's work quietly contemplates the cycle of life and death, offering an introspective perspective on Costa Rica's natural beauty.

Sculptural Residency: Paz Ulloa at cero_uno

Sculptor Paz Ulloa, known as "White Mountain," is currently in residence at San José's experimental art space cero_uno. Running until 29 November, Ulloa's uncanny, surreal sculptures-crafted from steel, glass, and wood-challenge viewers to reconsider their relationships with everyday objects, making her residency a unique draw for those interested in form and materiality.

Group Showcase at Galería Talentum

Galería Talentum's group show features five artists: Emilia Cantor, Milo Gonzalez, Sofía Ruiz, Pablo Mejias, and Jorge Crespo. Open through 30 November, each artist occupies a dedicated space, exploring contemporary Costa Rican themes such as mystical landscapes, astrology, memory, mortality, and migration. This exhibition offers an expansive look at the country's creative voices.

40 Years of Spanish Cooperation at Centro Cultural de España

Celebrating "40 Years of Spanish Cooperation in Costa Rica," this exhibition at Centro Cultural de España, running until 23 February 2025, highlights works from 18 Costa Rican artists, including Karla Herencia, Aimée Joaristi and Luciano Goizueta. The exhibition engages with themes like environmental conservation and gender equality, reflecting Spanish and Costa Rican values.

Intimate Reflections: Jesus Mejia at Casa Jiménez Sancho

In Cartago, Jesus Mejia's Vitácora del Sueño Eterno ("Diary of the Eternal Dream") at Casa Jiménez Sancho explores aging and caregiving through large-scale emotive and dramatic oil paintings. Drawing on his personal experience as a caregiver, Mejia's exhibition, on view through February 2025, adds a poignant dimension to Costa Rica's art scene.

With these exhibitions, MÍRAME Fine Art celebrates Costa Rica's vital role in the global art world, highlighting and celebrating the country's distinctive creative voices and strengthening its cultural connections worldwide.

