Montag, 04.11.2024
PR Newswire
04.11.2024 17:18 Uhr
BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES NOVEMBER EDITIONS OF TECHNOLOGY, AI & MOBILE MAGAZINES

The November editions of Technology, AI and Mobile Magazines include interviews with leading experts and executives from SAP & the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 Team Microsoft, Zip and more!

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has launched the latest editions of Technology, AI and Mobile Magazines. These publications are highly regarded within the technology and telco sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Technology Magazine
This month's edition features an exclusive lead report on SAP's partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 Team!

"We have a shared heritage and commitment to innovation and improvement and with the move to the cloud we will be able to push limits even further. SAP is aglobal leader in its field and we could not think of a better partner to help us improve our efficiencies in 2024 and beyond" - Toto Wolff CEO & Team Principle, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Genpact, Zip, Huawei, Lloyds Bank, Vodafone and more, along with the Top 10: Chief Information Officers

AI Magazine
This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Microsoft's Theo Michalopoulos who examines the impact of AI on the Financial Sector.

"One key area where AI can drive immediate impact is in meeting ever-changing customer expectations "

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Zip, Fiserv, eStruxture and more. Plus the Top 10: AI Platforms

Mobile Magazine
This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Martin Simper, CPO of Liberty Procurement Services, part of Liberty Global who discusses converting to an in-house function to a modern customer-facing business.

"I think it's nice to feel out of your comfort zone. It becomes natural and that feeling is what draws me to want to do different things"

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Virgin Media Ireland, Community Fibre and more. Plus the Top 10: AI Platforms

You can visit Technology Magazine, AI Magazine and Mobile Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing tech & telco industry.

About BizClik
BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-november-editions-of-technology-ai--mobile-magazines-302295558.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
