Bahrain Economic Development Board: Racing Force Group and Bahrain International Circuit Announce Completion of Bell Racing Helmets Factory Extension and Groundbreaking for New OMP Production Facility

Major expansion of Racing Force Group production facilities located at The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East.

New OMP factory reflects Racing Force Group's long-term commitment to Bahrain as leader in motorsports safety equipment

MANAMA, BAHRAIN / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Racing Force Group, the leading supplier of motorsports safety products and Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), "The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East", announced today the completion of the extension of the Bell Racing Helmets factory at BIC, together with the groundbreaking for a new production hub for OMP located adjacent to the Bell Racing Helmets facility. Bell Racing Helmets and OMP are both part of Racing Force Group and these latest developments reflect the long-term commitment to Bahrain of a notable motorsport company.

Racing Force is the leading motorsports safety products group with the most advanced and comprehensive range of protection and performance products used worldwide by top professionals, amateur drivers, race teams and car manufacturers sold under brands such as Bell Racing Helmets, OMP, Zeronoise and Racing Spirit. Products under the Group's brands can be found in all world championships of car and kart racing, contributing to several victories and titles each year.

The completion of the Bell Racing Helmets extension has enabled the company to double its production capacity, with a facility that now covers 12,000 sqm. The factory produces a racing helmets range developed for countless racing disciplines including 70% of drivers on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship grid, as well as the collectible Bell Mini Helmets which replicate in 1:2 scale the models used by the stars of global motorsport.

Meanwhile, construction has now commenced on a new factory for OMP, a leading designer and manufacturer of racewear, car parts and accessories to provide safety in motorsport under the Racing Force Group. The new 15,000 sqm facility, located adjacent to the existing one at BIC, will enable the company to produce a selection of its key motorsport safety products at the new factory.

Racing Force Group has recently completed a capital increase, which has allowed Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company ("Mumtalakat") to become a strategic investor in the Group through a fully owned subsidiary. This investment aims to meet the rising global demand for motorsports safety products and will support the development of the new OMP facility, further enhancing the Group's position as a leader in safety systems for motorsports.

Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of Bahrain International Circuit, said:

"The completion of the Bell Racing Helmets factory extension and the start of work on the new OMP facility are two further milestones in the fruitful partnership that we enjoy with Racing Force Group. We are delighted to be able to support such historic and respected brands in global motorsport. Our partnership reflects BIC's position as the Home of Motorsport in the Middle East in its broadest sense and I thank all the entities in Bahrain that facilitate our endeavors, in particular Mumtalakat."

Stephane Cohen, Co-CEO of Racing Force Group and CEO of Racing Force Bahrain, commented:

"Since 2015, our partnership with Bahrain International Circuit has become increasingly close, ensuring us the best conditions and resources to confirm ourselves as the leading manufacturer of state-of-the-art motorsport helmets. The completion of the Sakhir factory extension is another key step in this highly successful alliance. Starting from Bell Racing Helmets, the link with the Bahrain International Circuit now includes the entire Racing Force Group, and following Mumtalakat's investment we can announce the beginning of construction of a second building in Sakhir. The facility will be a strategic asset for increasing the overall production of items in the OMP range, another benchmark brand in the racing industry. On behalf of the entire Group, I want to the thank once again the Bahrain International Circuit organization, CE Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Mumtalakat, and the Bahrain local community for their constant support."

