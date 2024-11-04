OccuPro Launches Return to Work Software Version 4.0

Setting New Standards in Workers' Compensation Documentation

KENOSHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / OccuPro, a leader in industrial rehabilitation software, is proud to announce the launch of version 4.0 of its world-renowned Return to Work (RTW) Documentation System. Designed to revolutionize workers' compensation, work conditioning, and work-hardening documentation, this cutting-edge software offers enhanced features and increased speed, helping therapists save time while boosting workers' compensation referrals and revenue.

OccuPro Return to Work (RTW) Documentation System

Since 2002, OccuPro has been at the forefront of providing innovative software solutions that expedite the return of injured workers to their jobs. With over 5,000 clinics globally already benefiting from the software, version 4.0 offers significant upgrades that ensure it remains the most technologically advanced solution in the industry.

Key features of RTW 4.0 include:

Increased software speed to streamline workflows and reduce documentation time.

Enhanced outcome data by ICD-10 codes for more precise tracking of utilization.

Improved post-discharge outcomes to help track and know if your rehabilitation efforts returned the injured worker to gainful employment.

Direct connections to major workers' compensation payors allow your clinic to gain more workers' compensation rehabilitation and work conditioning referrals with the software's connection to industry payors.

Interfaced with many leading PT documentation systems which eliminates double documentation, allowing therapists to easily disseminate work comp-specific documentation to industry stakeholders.

Smart text documentation and voice-to-text capabilities for faster, more efficient completion of work comp-specific initial evals, progress notes, and discharge notes.

Built on the latest web-based technology, ensuring reliability and security for all users.

"We are thrilled to bring our leading-edge workers' compensation documentation software version 4.0 to our customers," said Jim Mecham, MSIE, OTR/L, CPE, President, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of OccuPro. "This latest version not only offers faster software speed and enhanced outcome data tracking, but it also directly connects clinics to major workers' compensation payors, making it even easier for our thousands of customers to increase their clinic's overall net revenue."

As the need for efficiency and accuracy in workers' compensation documentation continues to grow, OccuPro's RTW 4.0 provides the tools clinics need to keep pace with these demands. The addition of smart text and voice-to-text features allows therapists to spend less time on documentation and more time focusing on patient care.

RTW 4.0 is now available for current and new customers. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit OccuPro's website.

