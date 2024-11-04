Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.11.2024 17:26 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OccuPro Launches Return to Work Software Version 4.0

Setting New Standards in Workers' Compensation Documentation

KENOSHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / OccuPro, a leader in industrial rehabilitation software, is proud to announce the launch of version 4.0 of its world-renowned Return to Work (RTW) Documentation System. Designed to revolutionize workers' compensation, work conditioning, and work-hardening documentation, this cutting-edge software offers enhanced features and increased speed, helping therapists save time while boosting workers' compensation referrals and revenue.

OccuPro Return to Work (RTW) Documentation System

OccuPro Return to Work (RTW) Documentation System

Since 2002, OccuPro has been at the forefront of providing innovative software solutions that expedite the return of injured workers to their jobs. With over 5,000 clinics globally already benefiting from the software, version 4.0 offers significant upgrades that ensure it remains the most technologically advanced solution in the industry.

Key features of RTW 4.0 include:

  • Increased software speed to streamline workflows and reduce documentation time.

  • Enhanced outcome data by ICD-10 codes for more precise tracking of utilization.

  • Improved post-discharge outcomes to help track and know if your rehabilitation efforts returned the injured worker to gainful employment.

  • Direct connections to major workers' compensation payors allow your clinic to gain more workers' compensation rehabilitation and work conditioning referrals with the software's connection to industry payors.

  • Interfaced with many leading PT documentation systems which eliminates double documentation, allowing therapists to easily disseminate work comp-specific documentation to industry stakeholders.

  • Smart text documentation and voice-to-text capabilities for faster, more efficient completion of work comp-specific initial evals, progress notes, and discharge notes.

  • Built on the latest web-based technology, ensuring reliability and security for all users.

"We are thrilled to bring our leading-edge workers' compensation documentation software version 4.0 to our customers," said Jim Mecham, MSIE, OTR/L, CPE, President, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of OccuPro. "This latest version not only offers faster software speed and enhanced outcome data tracking, but it also directly connects clinics to major workers' compensation payors, making it even easier for our thousands of customers to increase their clinic's overall net revenue."

As the need for efficiency and accuracy in workers' compensation documentation continues to grow, OccuPro's RTW 4.0 provides the tools clinics need to keep pace with these demands. The addition of smart text and voice-to-text features allows therapists to spend less time on documentation and more time focusing on patient care.

RTW 4.0 is now available for current and new customers. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit OccuPro's website.

Contact Information

Briena Jacob
Director of Marketing
bjacob@occupro.net
866.470.4440

SOURCE: OccuPro

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.